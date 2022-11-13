165 Airlift Wing implements new three-day drill schedule for FY2023

SAVANNAH, Ga.— Wing Leadership at the 165th Airlift Wing located in Savannah, Georgia introduced a new three-day drill schedule that began November 4.

The newly implemented schedule adds an additional day to the traditional two-day drill weekend allowing units to maximize training time and ultimately give more time back to members because they will only have two drill weekends each quarter versus a drill weekend for every month.

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert S. Noren, the 165th Airlift Wing commander, said this new schedule’s main purpose is to give each airman the opportunity to have two solid hands-on training days (Friday and Saturday) and the third day is reserved for wing events such as ceremonies and other annual training or administrative requirements.

Noren also noted that this new schedule gives our members back one weekend each quarter that they would otherwise spend here on a drill weekend.

Lt. Col. Puanani Miller, the 165th Airlift Wing’s chief of staff, expressed the challenges she has personally faced in the past with the traditional two-day schedule. “I used to be a drill status guardsman and it was tough. You come in on Saturday and by the time you regain access to the systems you needed, get your email to work and read through them, half of your day is already gone.”

Miller said that wing leadership acknowledges the demands of drill weekend and that they have strategically implemented this new “0-3-3” schedule to ensure that going forward these longer training periods are maximized with the hope of increased overall readiness wing-wide.

“Some of the benefits we saw with going to a “0-3-3” schedule were limiting the amount of time members have to be away from their units in between drill weekends so that they can efficiently complete everything that needs to get done more efficiently from start to finish” Miller explained.

“Members have expressed that they are excited to see the productivity possibilities associated with this new drill schedule,” said Miller, “We now have to execute it and see if our vision meets reality.”

As the wing executes this new drill schedule during the 2023 fiscal year, wing leadership will continue to evaluate the productivity of the units and Airmen ensuring that this new schedule is something producing positive outcomes for all on.

