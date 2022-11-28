Thankful at Sea

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley

PACIFIC OCEAN – Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) celebrated Thanksgiving while underway Nov. 24, 2022.

Tripoli’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) team sponsored a 5k run on the flight deck, called the “Turkey Trot” and the ships culinary specialists prepared a Thanksgiving dinner for the crew.

“We try to give the Sailors as much fun as possible,” said Jessica Driskell, Tripoli’s MWR Coordinator or Fun Boss. “Holding events during holidays when we’re underway is a way to relieve some of the stress of being away from home during these special days.”

Tripoli’s culinary specialists prepared 400 pounds of turkey, 300 pounds of ham, and 300 pounds of ribeye, as well as sides like green bean casserole, cornbread, and yams for the Thanksgiving feast.

“We are spending this holiday on the ship underway, and we wanted to make this the best meal we could,” said Chief Warrant Officer Darweshi Eldridge, Tripoli’s food service officer. “The cooks put in so much hard work and dedication to make this the best meal possible.”

As the crew ate the meal, they watched football, and enjoyed time with their shipmates.

“Despite being underway during thanksgiving, Tripoli Sailors had the opportunity to be thankful for everything they have,” said Capt. John Kiefaber, Tripoli’s commanding officer. “We are still able to come together as a crew and give thanks for all the blessings we have been given both at home and at sea.”

Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.

