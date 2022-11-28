COMMISSARY GIFT SHOPPING: Customers can also use their benefit to find that perfect basket or stocking stuffer for the holidays

Courtesy Photo | Holiday shopping can take quite a bit of time. However, by thinking outside the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Holiday shopping can take quite a bit of time. However, by thinking outside the grocery bag and using your commissary benefit you can pick up some holiday gifts right from your local store. (DeCA graphic: Kathy Milley) see less | View Image Page

By Kathy Milley, DeCA public affairs specialist





FORT LEE, Va. – Holiday shopping can take quite a bit of time. However, by thinking outside the grocery bag and using your commissary benefit you can pick up some holiday gifts right from your local store.



“You might be surprised by the unique and thoughtful gifts you can find in your commissary,” said Bonita Moffett, Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) sales director. “There is something perfect for everyone just waiting on your store shelves. If you spend a little extra time and thought during your regular shopping trips, you could have your gift shopping wrapped up in no time at all.”



Patrons are reminded that they can download a mobile app to access DeCA’s website programs such as Commissary CLICK2GO online payment and curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download via the Google Play and IOS app stores for Android and Apple devices, respectively.



Whether you’re shopping for stocking stuffers, hostess gifts or the perfect present, consider these ideas:



• For a military member or military family: Giving Commissary Gift Cards is a thoughtful, easy way to share the holiday spirit with a military family. Anyone can purchase these gift cards for eligible patrons online at commissaries.com and at all stores worldwide



• For the baker: Vanilla extract, bakeware, basket of ingredients like cake flour, almond flour, parchment paper or butter

• For the cook: Spices, kitchen gadgets or a dinner-themed basket like an “Italian Pasta Night” filled with Italian sausage, pasta sauce, pasta, a wedge of specialty cheese, fresh bread and a box of biscotti



• For the home: Candles or flowers



• For the romantic: Fresh strawberries and chocolate or sparkling juice and glasses



• For the family: Movie pack with popcorn, popcorn seasonings, flavored oils, a 2-liter soda, candy and a movie rental certificate or a caramel apple basket filled with fresh apples, caramel candy, sticks and wax paper



• For the entertainer: Charcuterie board basket filled with deli meats, cheeses and breads or, for a dessert board, assorted treats from the bakery or your commissary cookie and candy aisle



• For the traveler: International snack basket filled with German chocolates or other international snacks



• For students: A snack basket filled with granola bars, fruit snacks, fish crackers, single-serve cookies, dried fruits, juice boxes and more. They will love having an assortment of goodies to choose from during their school break or when they head back to classes



• For the coffee or tea lover: K-cups, specialty coffee, flavored teas, creamer, coffee syrups or biscotti



• For sitting around the fire: Hot chocolate and the fixings – marshmallows, chocolate bar for shavings, caramel syrup and candy canes, or try a smores basket filled with graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate bars



• For those who prefer sugar-free or Keto foods: The commissary is full of sugar-free options from fresh fruit to sugar-free dressings, cake mixes and even icing. For those who prefer low-carb foods, pack a box full of almond flour, cheeses and snack meats



• For those who like quick meal prep: Choose a dietitian-approved “Thinking Outside the Box” recipe from commissaries.com and prepare a basket with all the ingredients needed to prepare the dish including a recipe printout



• For the animal parent: Visit the pet aisle for pet toys and treats



• For a family meal night: Put together a basket with a pre-made pizza crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, cheese and any other preferred toppings for a family to prepare and enjoy together



• For a flash from the past: Bring back some great childhood memories by filling a basket with a selection of candies, cookies, snacks or even cereals



“You are only limited by your imagination,” said Moffett. “You can find a gift everyone on your list will love right there on your commissary shelves. Not only will you save time on your shopping, you will also save big at the register.”

