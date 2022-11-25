Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's secondary fitness facility — Building 1395

Shown are views of the Building 1395 fitness facility on Nov. 1, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The facility, operated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, opened officially Nov. 1 as Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center undergoes renovations that will take place until fall 2023.
Building 1395 is fully outfitted with equipment and staffed.
Hours of operation at the Building 1395 fitness facility are every Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The building is closed on Sundays and federal holiday weekends.
For additional information, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
11.25.2022
|11.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2022 23:43
|Story ID:
|433989
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
