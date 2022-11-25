Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's secondary fitness facility — Building 1395

    Fort McCoy's secondary fitness facility — Building 1395

    Shown is an interior view of the Building 1395 fitness facility Nov. 1, 2022, at Fort

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Shown are views of the Building 1395 fitness facility on Nov. 1, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The facility, operated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, opened officially Nov. 1 as Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center undergoes renovations that will take place until fall 2023.

    Building 1395 is fully outfitted with equipment and staffed.

    Hours of operation at the Building 1395 fitness facility are every Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    The building is closed on Sundays and federal holiday weekends.

    For additional information, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2022
    Date Posted: 11.25.2022 23:43
    Story ID: 433989
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army MWR
    fitness facility
    Fort McCoy DFMWR

