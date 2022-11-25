Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's secondary fitness facility — Building 1395

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Shown is an interior view of the Building 1395 fitness facility Nov. 1, 2022, at Fort...... read more read more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Shown is an interior view of the Building 1395 fitness facility Nov. 1, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The facility, operated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, opened officially Nov. 1 as Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center undergoes renovations that will take place until fall 2023. Building 1395 is fully outfitted with equipment and staffed. Hours of operation at the Building 1395 fitness facility are every Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building is closed on Sundays and federal holiday weekends. For additional information, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page