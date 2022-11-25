Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th performs Iowa Nebraska football flyover

    185th Airmen celebrated at Kinnick Stadium

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot | Iowa Air National Guard Airmen, Captain Chris Countryman, Captain Kevin Brown, Captain...... read more read more

    IOWA CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2022

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A KC-135 Stratotanker and crew from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing performed a flyover above Kinnick stadium prior to the Iowa vs Nebraska football “Heroes” game in Iowa City on Friday.

    Calm winds, clear skies and a classic football rivalry set the scene for a picture perfect flyover in Iowa City as the Air Guard KC-135 passed overhead.

    The Iowa Air Guard unit from Sioux City was invited to perform the flyover in front of a near capacity home crowd as part of the day after Thanksgiving game.

    The home team flyover is always thrilling for unit members who get a chance to be a part of the excitement of Big 10 football.

    Situated on Iowa’s western boarder with Nebraska, it is not unusual for homes in Sioux City to be decorated with equal numbers of Hawkeye and Cornhusker flags on game day.

    As 185th Airmen were honored after the third quarter, most aircrew members revealed Iowa black and gold home team t-shirts under their flight suits with one brave pilot proudly wearing a Nebraska shirt.

    The Iowa Air National Guard has units in Des Moines, Sioux City and Fort Dodge, Iowa. Air Guard members come from communities around the state where most members serve one weekend each month and two weeks each year.

    As a community based organization, most unit members live and work in Iowa. Many unit members use benefits of National Guard membership, like 100% tuition assistance that can be used at Iowa colleges like the University of Iowa.

    Flying demonstrations like the one on Friday are part of the U.S. Air Force aerial events program that are designed to incorporate training activities with aerial demonstrations. These events also help foster unit morale and contribute to community support.

