CVW-8 Returns to Base

NORFOLK, Va. - The nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 returned to Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Stations Oceana and Jacksonville after a two-month deployment, Nov. 25.



The return of CVW-8, commanded by Capt. Daryl Trent, marks the first units of the remaining commands to return home as a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), which deployed in October 2022.



CVW-8 is comprised of the strike fighter squadrons VFA-213 "Black Lions", VFA-31 "Tomcatters", VFA-37 "Ragin’ Bulls", and VFA-87 "Golden Warriors"; electronic attack squadron VAQ-142 "Gray Wolves"; airborne command and control squadron VAW-124 "Bear Aces"; fleet logistics support squadron VRC-40 "Rawhides"; helicopter maritime strike squadron HSM-70 "Spartans", and helicopter sea combat squadron HSC-9 "Tridents".



CVW-8 supported U.S. Second Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet Command’s operations and exercises. Together, they completed 2,396 flight hours during 1,250 sorties from Ford; coordinated more than 70 sorties from HSM detachments and allied partners; expended 78.3 tons of ordnance including 158 live bombs, 162 sonobouys, and 24k rounds of ammunition in support of training, readiness, and tactical qualifications; safely moved equipment, food, and stores during four vertical replenishments; and provided aerial coverage during three photo exercises.



“Being able to support the Ford strike group during her maiden deployment was truly extraordinary,” said Trent. “The men and women that make up this air wing operate at the highest levels of professionalism, commitment, and excellence. It is my honor to have served alongside them on this historic deployment.”



Together with the ships of the strike group, CVW-8 demonstrated the Navy's commitment to its NATO Allies and partner nations, signified the United States commitment to the Atlantic as an area of strategic importance, and proved Ford’s readiness as the carrier of naval aviation’s future.



The squadrons also played a role in visits from more than 200 guests, including political and military leaders from more than 7 allied and partner nations.



Throughout deployment, the air wing and its squadrons were able to visit Halifax, Canada, Portsmouth, U.K. and London. Scheduled port visits allowed the Sailors to experience local customs and cultures while continuing to strengthen relationships with NATO Allies and partners in the region.

