386 AEW Airmen flex life-saving skills for medical competition, increase readiness

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremiah Jeffero, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron assistant event coordinator, Staff Sgt. Herma Davis, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger terminal agent, and Senior Airman Matthew Campbell, 386th ELRS ground transportation, simulate responding to a drowning victim at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 19, 2022. Airmen relied on their Tactical Combat Casualty Care training to respond efficiently and effectively to a variety of scenarios including a mass casualty event, cardiac arrest and allergic reaction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

A Tactical Combat Casualty Care competition put 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen and their life-saving skills to the test at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 19, 2022.



Utilizing their TCCC training which teaches each individual life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield, each team responded to a variety of scenarios including treating a mass casualty event, cardiac arrest and allergic reaction.



“It has empowered people that don't have a medical background, but will be able to help when that situation arises,” said Staff Sgt. John Ramos, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron medical technician and one of the evaluators for the event. “You don't have to be medical to save a life. The person sitting next to you could do it.”



Saving a person’s life is not a planned event. Each Airman is trained to be that person to step up and do what’s necessary.



A textbook example of this was when a few Airmen from different squadrons who didn’t know each other were able to come together at the last moment and compete competitively alongside medical professionals.



“I think it's a great sign,” said Ramos. “They really excelled at communicating with each other and knowing what to do.”



This communication came into play throughout the day, but especially during their first event when the team had to respond to a drowning victim. While one teammate was quickly assessing the airway and pulse of the individual, another was prepping an Automated External Defibrillator. No chaos, no fog, nothing but clear communication and trust in the Airman next to them.



“It was definitely all communication and teamwork,” said Senior Airman Jeremiah Jeffero, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron assistant event coordinator. “I didn't even know my team prior to this. It was all of our knowledge put together and we just made it work.”



This competition showcases not only how prepared Marauders are for any contingency situation in the area of responsibility, but how they are able to come home and strengthen their own communities even more with these skills.



“It’s our mission because at the end of the day everybody has to get into the fight and know what to do,” said Jeffero. “But if you're just out back in the states, you see a car crash and no one else knows what to do, you have those skills and you can respond. It’s not just about being able to help your fellow service members. It's also just anybody, because that's what we do in the military. We help everybody.”