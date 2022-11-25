Camp Zama Golf Course completes repair, replacement of nets

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Construction workers bury a concrete foundation Oct. 20 at the Camp Zama Golf Course...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Construction workers bury a concrete foundation Oct. 20 at the Camp Zama Golf Course as part of a recently completed project to repair and replace the series of tall nets that are meant to keep golf balls within the course area. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – The Camp Zama Golf Course recently completed a large project to repair a portion of the mesh nets that are meant to keep golf balls within the course area.



The project involved a complete replacement of the nets near Camp Zama’s Gate 7, and the repairing of minor holes in the netting going from Gate 7 to the golf course’s club house, said Dale Jorgenson, golf course manager. The aim is to prevent golf balls from leaving the course, minimizing any hazards to the surrounding area, he said.



“Safety is always No. 1,” Jorgenson said. “Ultimately, our goal with the net is to keep balls from going over the net.”



Jorgenson explained that the golf course’s efforts to improve safety over the years have included increasing the height of the existing nets and reorganizing the layout of the course. Additionally, in advance of a forecasted typhoon or high winds, checks are made to ensure the nets are secure and remain in good condition, he said.



“We do everything in our power to keep balls from going over,” Jorgenson said. “Our goal is zero balls over the net.”



Jorgenson has been on Camp Zama for more than 20 years and said the number of golf balls that have gone over the net is lower now than it ever has been.



“[Our current status with the nets] is the best condition we have ever been in,” said Jorgenson said. “I think we are in really good shape going forward.”



The majority of those who patronize the golf course are Status of Forces Agreement members, local-national employees, and honorary club members and their escorted guests, Jorgenson said. The golf course hosts several bilateral golfing activities throughout the year, which Jorgenson said is one of the main purposes of having the amenity available to the community.