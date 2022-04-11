USS Tripoli Visits Sydney

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



SYDNEY– Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in Sydney, Australia for a scheduled port visit, Nov. 4, 2022.

While moored at the Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Kuttabul Naval Base, Tripoli demonstrated the Navy’s commitment to strengthening relations with Australia by hosting a reception and guided tours.

The tours included stops in the vehicle stowage area, hangar bay and flight deck, where subject-matter experts explained the work Sailors do aboard Tripoli.

“Getting to tell the Australian visitors about the work we do here was a really fun experience,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Ignacio Dominguez, one of the hangar bay tour guides. “I love the work I do in Air Department, and getting to explain our mission to the people of Australia made me feel very proud of what we have accomplished so far.”

The crew also spent time experiencing local culture. Tripoli’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) team organized tours of the city in order to provide the crew opportunities to explore Sydney.

“My favorite part of visiting Sydney was going on the Blue Mountains tour,” said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Rachel Leonard, from Arlington, Virginia. “The views from the top of the mountain were gorgeous and we got to hike out to a waterfall.”

Liberty port visits are a critical mission for all Sailors. They allow the U.S. Navy to strengthen relationships with partners and allies around the world and learn more about their rich cultures. The visit to Sydney provided Tripoli Sailors some much needed rest and relaxation before returning to sea and the mission at hand.

Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

For more information about Tripoli, head to the command’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/usstripoli) and Instagram (www.instgram.com/officialusstripoli) pages.



