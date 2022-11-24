Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID/RUCD Thanksgiving serves the Troops

    DONGDOCHEN CITY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2022

    Story by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division held Thanksgiving meals at dining facilities across the Republic of Korea, November 24, 2022. Every year, dining facilities around the world provide a first-class meal to service-members back home and overseas, with unit leadership serving food to their troops. In Korea, Dining facilities also hold competitions to determine the facility with the best presentation, giving a competitive spirit to the season.

    This work, 2ID/RUCD Thanksgiving serves the Troops, by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

