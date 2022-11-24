The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division held Thanksgiving meals at dining facilities across the Republic of Korea, November 24, 2022. Every year, dining facilities around the world provide a first-class meal to service-members back home and overseas, with unit leadership serving food to their troops. In Korea, Dining facilities also hold competitions to determine the facility with the best presentation, giving a competitive spirit to the season.

Date Taken: 11.24.2022 Date Posted: 11.24.2022 Location: DONGDOCHEN CITY, 41, KR This work, 2ID/RUCD Thanksgiving serves the Troops, by Chin-U Pak