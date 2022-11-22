746 CSSB and 68 DSSB Transfer of Authority

Powidz, Poland - On Nov. 22, 2022, the 746th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) furled their colors during the Transfer of Authority ceremony. They transferred authority with the 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion (DSSB), who unfurled their colors during the ceremony. The 746 CSSB was organized in 1885 as the Forsyth Guard in Fresno, California. The unit first mustered along the Mexican border in 1898 as the 6th California Volunteer Infantry, then again in 1916 as the Company C, 2nd Infantry Regiment. The unit underwent several transitions including infantry, armour, and transportation. The battalion was called to active duty in 1999 as a Quartermaster Battalion, and in 2007, became the 746 CSSB.



The 746 CSSB (also known as the “Gunrunners”) served in Poland for about nine months providing support to all units within the V Corps Area of Operation. Col. Amy Downing, commander of the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade brought mention to many of the missions the 746 CSSB completed, including: 134 transportation and maintenance missions in support of the Presidential Drawdown Authority providing direct support to Ukraine, one million convoy miles across the area of operation, 529 transportation movement requests, hauled over 10,000 pieces of equipment and supplies, delivered over 80 million pounds of ammunition of all types, purified and delivered over 500,000 gallons of water, and delivered 1.5 million gallons of fuel. Their maintenance company also performed over 120 support maintenance missions. During the ceremony, Col. Downing recognized the 746 CSSBs accomplishments0 during the time of an influx of U.S. forces in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine which occurred just 10 days prior to their arrival: “Over the last 9 months, the Gunrunners provided excellent support during a time in which the environment and conditions vastly changed within the European Theater; they did not miss a beat.”



The CSSB is commanded by Lt. Col. Nathan Wall. A native of Havre, Montana, he direct commissioned in 2008 as a Medical Service Officer. Upon commissioning, Lt. Col. Wall was assigned to the California Medical Detachment as the Preventive Medicine Environmental Science and Engineering Officer. He completed two successful company commands, then became the Supply and Sustainment Officer. He deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel as the Deputy Combined Joint Logistics Officer and Chief Medical Operations Officer in 2017-2018. Upon returning from this deployment, Lt. Col. Wall served as a brigade Intelligence and Operations Officer for two years before transferring back to Deputy Division Surgeon and Medical Operations Chief. In October 2021, Lt. Col. Wall was assigned as Battalion Commander of the 746 CSSB of the California National Guard.



During the Transfer of Authority Ceremony, Lt. Col. Wall made note of the efforts, hard work, and dedication of all the units falling under the 746 CSSB. “The Gunrunner’s deployment was defined by conducting first rate transportation and maintenance in support of the Presidential Drawdown Authority in support of Ukraine, training Soldiers above the standard, placing Soldier welfare at the forefront of decision making, and by placing mission accomplishment above all else.” He thanked his prior Brigade Commander, Col. Estrada, stating, “under your command, we moved, delivered, we fueled, we fixed and we communicated our way to success, one team, one fight, one family.” Lt. Col. Wall then addressed the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Charles Greene of the 68 DSSB (also known as “Stagecoach”), “this sustainment mission, with significant operational and strategic importance is crucial to the Ukrainians, crucial to the region, crucial to Poland and NATO and crucial even to the world,” followed by, “I wish you and the rest of the Stagecoach family the best of luck in all future endeavors.”



Lt. Col. Wall was followed by Lt. Col. Charles Greene, commander of the 68 DSSB. The 68 DSSB began as the 45th Quartermaster Regiment in 1936. In 1966, activated as the 68th Transportation Company at Fort Carson, Colorado. The mission was to provide command and supervision of units engaged in all types of motor transport such as direct support of tactical units, depot, terminal operations, and line haul. In 1990, the 68th Transportation Company deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, providing key transportation support throughout the theater. The Battalion was re-designated the 68th Corps Support Battalion (CSB) in 1992. The 68 CSB deployed to Mogadishu in 1993 in support of Operation Continue Hope, and again in 1994 to Guantanamo Bay in support of Operation Sea Signal. In 2003, the 68 CSB deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom where they conducted Camp Mayor responsibilities including reception, billeting, land management, and force protection. Over the past three years, the 68 DSSB has responded to hurricane relief efforts, assisted the Department of Homeland Security at the Texas-Mexico border, and provided sustainment movement oversight operations in Saudi Arabia while deployed during Operation Spartan Shield.



Lt. Col. Greene was born in Boston, Mass. and enlisted as an Aviation Operations Specialist in 1997. He received his commission as a Transportation Officer through Army ROTC at Columbus State University in 2004. He began his career at Fort Sill with the 588th Maintenance Company and later took command of the 609th Forward Support Company. He then served as a Logistics Advisor advising the Iraqi Army. Following this assignment, he served as a Platoon Trainer at Officer Candidate School. He went on to serve as a logistics forward mobility chief in Kuwait, brigade Support Operations Officer, Executive Officer, Deputy Exercise Branch Chief, and Deputy Chief for United States Transportation Command Commander’s Action Group.



Lt. Col. Greene energetically approached the podium during the transfer of authority ceremony, commending the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Wall for the success his unit had during the deployment under his command. “You were the right officer to command this historic mission set and under your watch you accomplished a lot,” he said. Lt. Col. Greene states Stagecoach is prepared to continue the mission the Gun Runners set the foundation for. “Stagecoach is the lifeline and the pulse for the area of operation. V Corps will be postured for anything with the support the team will continue to provide daily.” To conclude his speech, Lt. Col. Greene closed with, “In this uncertain world we never know what will be called of us. One thing you can be assured is this: we will be ready to answer that call. Excellence to the line, Stagecoach proud, let’s go!”



Welcome to theater, Stagecoach.

