102d Training Division Leads Fort Totten Clean-Up Effort

Photo By Master Sgt. Benari Poulten | Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Warne, Commanding General of the 102d Training Division (Manuever Support), surveys the major site improvements at the Fort Totten, N.Y. motor pool on Nov. 4, 2022, as 1st Lt. Paul Rumenik of the 77th Sustainment Brigade explains the scope of the ongoing coordinated clean-up efforts between the numerous U.S. Army Reserve units, civilians, and full-time employees who call Fort Totten home. Rumenik has been working in conjunction with other leaders - including the installation facilities coordinator, Capt. Eduardo Uresti of the 102d - as the 102d and the 77th are primarily overseeing the coordination of the ongoing improvement project at the installation. The 102d is part of the 80th Training Command (TASS). Photo by Master Sgt. Benari L. Poulten, 80th Training Command Public Affairs Office.

FORT TOTTEN, N.Y. - When multiple military units across numerous commands with vastly different schedules all share space on one small installation, keeping the area well-maintained and organized after years of countless deployments and personnel changes can be an overwhelming challenge. That was exactly the challenge facing Capt. Ed Uresti of the 102d Training Division (Maneuver Support) when he was tapped to be the installation facilities coordinator by Fort Totten's installation commander, Col. Pedro Rosario - commander of 6th Brigade (Civil Affairs/Psychological Operations), 102d TD - at the beginning of 2022. Uresti teamed up to tackle the issue with other installation leaders, taking the lead alongside 1st Lt. Paul Rumenik of the 77th Sustainment Brigade to help oversee a comprehensive site improvement project. Together, the 102d and 77th have not only set new standards in their clean-up and beautification efforts, they have also established a model of collaboration and coordination between personnel which has gained positive attention throughout the U.S. Army Reserve, including from their respective commands. The 102d is part of the 80th Training Command (The Army School System).



The successful results of their collaborative efforts were on full display on Nov. 4th, 2022, when Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Warne, the 102d Commanding General, visited Fort Totten's motor pool and supply cages to see the improvement first-hand. Under the dual guidance of the 102d and the 77th, dozens of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers worked with civilians and full-time employees throughout the year - mostly over Battle Assembly weekends - to ensure the facility could meet the high standards of cleanliness and order. As Warne walked through with a small group of lead personnel late Friday morning, it was readily apparent how much the ongoing work is paying off: from the organized, easily accessible supply cages to a nearly immaculate motor pool area uncluttered by debris and overgrown vegetation.



Warne was impressed by the progress he saw, commending the entire team for working tirelessly on the clean-up project. "Teamwork is essential," said Uresti. "I don't think we're doing anything dramatic. We're just trying to uphold the values and the responsibilities of being in the Army. It doesn't take much for people to take ownership of those values and then put them into practice."



Uresti expressed his pride and gratitude in the outstanding work his team has been doing and he looked ahead to ensuring they continue to have the support to maintain and sustain the upkeep of the installation. "We wanted to show Brig. Gen. Warne that through collaborative efforts - not just within my unit but with the units within Fort Totten - that we are making a difference," he said. "And if we can get just a little bit more resources, we can make a lot more things possible."