This Month in Fort McCoy History — November 2022

Courtesy Photo | This screen shot from Nov. 21, 2022, takes a look at a page of The Real McCoy newspaper at then-Camp McCoy, Wis., on Nov. 13, 1943, during the height of World War II. At that time, lots of training was taking place at the installation and troops were preparing to go off to war.

Fort McCoy, Wis., was founded in 1909. Here’s a look back at its history from November 2022 and back.



80 years ago — Nov. 6, 1942

Bakery opened in camp! Tons of garrison bread the latest of Camp McCoy’s G.I. is now finding its way out of huge ovens in the bright new post bakery into the satisfied stomachs of the camp’s Soldiers.



Early Monday morning the first load of break baked at the new Camp McCoy was taken from the oven before the watchful eyes of Col. George M. MacMullin, Post Commander, and Lt. Col. Harry Brown, Executive Officer. Hundreds of loaves followed in short order, and at dinner Monday the camp personnel got its first taste of G.I bread, a nutritious 20 ounce loaf prepared especially to give the maximum of food value to Uncle Sam’s fighting forces.



25 years ago — Nov. 14, 1997

Briefings about Fort McCoy’s mobilization procedures now can be conducted for units at their home stations through a new video presented by a mobile Fort McCoy team.



The post presented its mobilization video, “The Fort McCoy Triennial Mobilization Coordination Conference,” for the first time Nov. 14 at Camp Dodge, Iowa.



More than 70 reserve-component and civilian personnel from 28 units at Camp Dodge, or one of eight remote sites viewed the video. Fort McCoy serves more than 300 reserve-component units for mobilization briefing purposes.



Mark Mattke, a Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security MOB Plans specialist, said the post must brief units about mobilization procedures every three years.



The video was developed to help meet that requirement and also can be used to meet the needs of new unit commanders, who are required to attend a mobilization briefing within six months of assuming command.



“This saves the units a stack of TDY (temporary duty) money it would cost to send personnel to Fort McCoy,” Mattke said. “It also reduces our expenses of sending all the people necessary for a briefing to all 300-plus unit sites we serve or having those people available to brief units when they come to Fort McCoy.”



15 years ago — Nov. 1, 2007

Members of the Fort McCoy community gathered Nov. 1, 2007, to witness the signing of the Army Family Covenant by Fort McCoy senior leaders. The Army Family Covenant recognizes the hardships families face in support of their Soldiers and pledges to support Army Families and improve their quality of life.



The covenant recognizes that while Soldiers defend the nation, their strength is in their families. Leaders putting pen to paper at the covenant-signing ceremony were Maj. Gen. James R. Sholar, commanding general of the 88th Regional Readiness Sustainment Command; Installation Commander Col. Derek J. Sentinella and Installation Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. M. Kevin Dubois. These signatures joined those of Secretary of the Army Pete Geren, Army Chief of Staff Gen. George W. Casey Jr. and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston.



5 years ago — Nov. 7, 2017

Students with the Sparta (Wis.) Innovations Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Academy visited with instructors at Regional Training Site-Maintenance on Nov. 7 at Fort McCoy.



Dozens of students visited the facility to learn about what Regional Training Site-Maintenance does to train Soldiers and how science, technology, engineering, and math are applied to that training. The academy is a sixth- through eighth grade school that focuses on real-world problem solving and experiences.



