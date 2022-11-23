Integrating ‘Amphibiosity’: ARG/MEU Team Comes Together During AMSPC

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jack Chen | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Dennis Sampson, the commanding officer of 26th Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jack Chen | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Dennis Sampson, the commanding officer of 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), briefs the class on the capabilities provided during an Amphibious Ready Group and MEU Staff Planning Course (AMSPC) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Nov. 14, 2022. This course provides the opportunity for the Marines and Sailors to integrate, plan and think like a team as they prepare for future deployments. AMSPC enhances staff integration, planning and preparation for follow on training and subsequent deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps illustration by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) participated in Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG-MEU) Staff Planning Conference at Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Atlantic (EWTGLANT) in Norfolk, Virginia 14-23 Nov. 2022.



During the opening remarks, Rear. Adm. Tom Williams, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 2, emphasized the importance of the Navy and Marine Corps integrating seamlessly together.



“Blue-green integration is really important,” said Williams. “[Amphibious warfare] is the fight to come. The world we’re experiencing now is different from what we’ve seen in the recent past. This is not a theory. This is real life and this is why all of you are here today, to prepare for the fight. To prepare for what may come”



The ARG-MEU Staff Planning Conference marks a significant milestone transitioning from initial to intermediate level training in the new year.



“ARG-MEU Staff Planning Conference stressed readiness requirements that forward-deployed amphibious forces must maintain, while emphasizing the importance of information sharing, and the strong relationships amongst the BAT-ARG and 26th MEU teams,” said Capt. Thomas E. Myers, commander of PHIBRON-8.



The nine-day course, designed for Marines and Sailors, who will deploy together as part of the ARG-MEU team, builds working-relationships through academics and training conducted by subject matter experts and break-out sessions focused on problem-solving, crisis response, shipboard capabilities, amphibious planning, non-combatant evacuation operations, and various blue-green integration efforts.



“The ARG-MEU team has been integrated since 2021,” Col. Dennis Sampson stated. “From Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 22, Naval Large Scale Exercise (NLSE), George H. W. Bush Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), UNITAS 22, we are simply building upon and strengthen that relationship this upcoming week during AMSPC focusing on brilliance in the basics.”



Participants included leadership from the across the ARG-MEU to include ship and major subordinate element commanders and primary special staff planners that represented all warfighting functions.



This conference provided an opportunity to achieve initial integration with respective counterparts on both staffs across the warfighting functions, understanding roles and responsibilities within the Rapid Response Planning Process (R2P2), and lastly refining and validating standard operating procedures.



"I couldn’t be more excited for the road ahead. Our team will continue to hone our craft during Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability Exercise, Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), PHIBRON-MEU Integration (PMINT), ARG-MEU Exercise, and finally COMPTUEX,” Colonel Dennis Sampson, commanding officer of the 26th MEU emphasized. “We will continue to build off these relationships. The more we build off these relationships, the better we’ll be.” Sampson concluded.



By the end of the course, the ARG-MEU team sharpened its ability to execute the R2P2 for various missions that the ARG-MEU may be tasked with by the Geographic Combatant Commander, setting a strong baseline for PMINT, the next training evolution for the ARG-MEU as part of the fleet readiness training plan and pre-deployment training program events and subsequent deployment to Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of responsibility.



The ARG-MEU provides “a light, self-reliant, highly mobile naval expeditionary force postured forward in littoral areas within the adversary’s weapons engagement zone,” as envisioned in Force Design 2030. The ARG-MEU is preparing for a scheduled deployment in 2023.



