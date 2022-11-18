Colorado U.S. Navy League Recognizes NTAG Rocky Mountain Sailors

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wheeler 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain

    DENVER - (Nov. 18, 2022) The Colorado Council for the U.S. Navy League recognizes two Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group as their Recruiter and Sailor of the Year.

    Sonar Technician Submarine Second Class Anthony Beck is recognized as the Navy Leagues Recruiter of the Year and is Presented a plaque by the councils president, Mr. James Quin along side with NTAG Rocky Mountain's Command Master Chief Ben Chester.

    In addition, Sonar Technician Surface First Class Amy Adair is recognized as the Navy Leagues Sailor of the Year and is Presented a plaque by the councils president, Mr. James Quin along side with NTAG Rocky Mountain's Command Master Chief Ben Chester.

    NTAG Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, Kansas and Arizona, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.   Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

