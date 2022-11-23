Fort McCoy team supports 2022 Veterans Day, November speaking events

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, is shown supporting Veterans Day activities Nov. 11, 2022, in Cashton, Wis. She was one of several Fort McCoy personnel to go out and support Veterans Day activities in local communities in 2022. (Contributed photo) see less | View Image Page

Several Fort McCoy team members traveled beyond the installation to support Veterans Day events and more.



“We had the most people go out to support events in probably four or five years,” said Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. “And we received awesome feedback from the communities they supported.”



Following are the activities that were supported:



— On Nov. 11, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger supported the Veterans Day program at Sparta High School in Sparta, Wis.



— Also in Sparta, Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard supported the Veterans Day event with the Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars post.



— Also on Nov. 11, Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, supported Veterans Day activities in Cashton, Wis.



— In Westby, Wis., Command Sgt. Maj. Latisha Turner, the command sergeant major for the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, supported Veterans Day activities there.



— Maj. Michael Carkhuff with the 181st gave a presentation for Veterans Day at Melrose-Mindoro High School.



— Christopher Hanson with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office spoke at Meadowview High School in Sparta. Hanson is also a Navy Reserve lieutenant.



— Maj. James Lavelle, company commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy, supported Veterans Day activities at Bangor High School in Bangor Wis.



— Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble supported the Tomah Veterans Association dinner in Tomah, Wis., on Veterans Day. Noble is with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office and is the garrison chaplain.



— On Nov. 14, Holliday gave a presentation at the La Crosse (Wis.) Public Library to dozens of people to discuss Fort McCoy’s century-old history. Holliday was supported at the event by Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell and Fort McCoy Archaeologist and Cultural Resources Manager Ryan Howell.



“The crowd certainly seemed to appreciate the talk,” Howell said of Holliday’s presentation.



In his Veterans Day message to the Fort McCoy community, Messenger said veterans continue to serve their communities even after they leave active service.



“Veterans return to the civilian sector as leaders,” Messenger said. “They take their skills and make a difference. The brotherhood and sisterhood in which they grew up have embedded in a culture of loyalty and leadership. The Chief of Staff of the Army has a great saying, ‘People first, winning matters.’ Veterans understand this.



“They know the mission cannot fail and their people are the ones who accomplish that mission,” Messenger said. “Veterans come with a warrior ethos. They have grown up in an ethics-based environment which only adds to their value outside the military. Veterans have a multiplying effect whether leading in their places of work, volunteer activities, or homes. They are truly people first, and know winning matters.”



Holliday said the event participation is part of the Fort McCoy Speakers Bureau Program. Fort McCoy’s Speakers Bureau Program is a community outreach initiative supported by Army Regulation and managed by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office (PAO). It provides community organizations such as schools, veterans organizations, and civic groups, with speakers for meetings or events. Learn more by contacting PAO.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.