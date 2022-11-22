Pier 32 ribbon cutting marks latest step in modernization of SUBASE New London waterfront

Groton, Conn. — Navy leadership, local elected leaders, and friends of the Submarine Force and Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London celebrated the project completion and operational readiness of the base’s new Pier 32 during a ribbon cutting ceremony November 21.



The nearly $70-million pier is almost twice the width of the pier it replaced, and can comfortably berth a Virginia Class submarine on either side.



The completion of the nearly 26 month construction project marks the latest step in the modernization of SUBASE New London waterfront.



“Welcome to a transforming waterfront at the Submarine Capital of the World and Home of the Submarine Force,” said Cmdr. Reginald Preston, the executive officer of the base.



He noted it had been ten years since SUBASE New London celebrated a new pier on its waterfront. Then Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy joined Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Congressman Joe Courtney (2nd-Conn.) to help the base cut the ribbon on Pier 31 in April 2012.



Courtney was again on hand for the Pier 32 celebration.



“This is such a huge and significant step in strengthening the enduring mission of SUBASE New London,” said Courtney. “This [military construction project] happened because of the great cooperation with public officials and base leadership.”



The military construction project not only included the demolition and removal of the original Pier 32 built in 1978, and the construction of the new Pier 32 with improved berthing for Virginia Class and Los Angeles Class submarines, but also included a number of improved capabilities.



The new pier has increased width, length, and height and improvements such as climate-resilient, raised utility distribution systems.



The project also comprised dredging to remove sediment from the demolished pier footprint in addition to widening the navigation channel for enhanced submarine maneuvering.



“This new pier highlights the ongoing commitment, investment, and impact the Navy has been making in SUBASE New London’s waterfront modernization and recapitalization,” said CAPT Kenneth M. Curtin Jr., commanding officer of SUBASE New London. “This ultimately assures SUBASE will be ready to provide service and support to the next generation of Virginia Class fast attack submarines, including the Block Fives, and beyond.”



Virginia Class Block Five submarines will be more than 80 feet longer than current Virginia Class submarines.



Before cutting the ribbon, Curtin offered special thanks to the Base Public Works and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) team who oversaw the work by prime contractor Weeks Marine of New Jersey; joint designers Moffat & Nichol and Stantec; and, the host of sub-contractors, many from Connecticut, who all brought the project to fruition.



The base’s waterfront recapitalization and modernization efforts will next look to add an extension to lengthen Pier 31 and then demolish and build a new Pier 8.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2022 Date Posted: 11.23.2022 11:22 Story ID: 433908 Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pier 32 ribbon cutting marks latest step in modernization of SUBASE New London waterfront, by PO3 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.