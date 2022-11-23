Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox MEDDAC Solider of the Year 2022

    Fort Knox MEDDAC Solider of the Year 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2022

    Story by Sara Morris 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    The Fort Knox Medical Company conducted its annual Soldier of the Year competition. The competition included an ACFT, Obstacle Course, multiple simulated missions and ranges, and written and oral boards. Throughout the competition the soldiers gave everything they had, and persevered through tough weather conditions and assessments. Congratulations to the winners of the Soldier of the Year competition 2022 for the Fort Knox Medical Company, Sgt. Roger Mayes, Patient Centered Medical Home, and Spc. Damian Womer, Healthcare Technology Management.

