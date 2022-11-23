Fort Knox MEDDAC Solider of the Year 2022

Photo By Sara Morris | The Fort Knox Medical Company conducted its annual Soldier of the Year competition....... read more read more

Photo By Sara Morris | The Fort Knox Medical Company conducted its annual Soldier of the Year competition. The competition included an ACFT, Obstacle Course, multiple simulated missions and ranges, and written and oral boards. Throughout the competition the soldiers gave everything they had, and persevered through tough weather conditions and assessments. Congratulations to the winners of the Soldier of the Year competition 2022 for the Fort Knox Medical Company, Sgt. Roger Mayes, Patient Centered Medical Home, and Spc. Damian Womer, Healthcare Technology Management. see less | View Image Page