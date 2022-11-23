The Fort Knox Medical Company conducted its annual Soldier of the Year competition. The competition included an ACFT, Obstacle Course, multiple simulated missions and ranges, and written and oral boards. Throughout the competition the soldiers gave everything they had, and persevered through tough weather conditions and assessments. Congratulations to the winners of the Soldier of the Year competition 2022 for the Fort Knox Medical Company, Sgt. Roger Mayes, Patient Centered Medical Home, and Spc. Damian Womer, Healthcare Technology Management.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2022 10:16
|Story ID:
|433898
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|DEMOPOLIS, AL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox MEDDAC Solider of the Year 2022, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
