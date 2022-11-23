Chief of Chaplains visits Waterfront Resiliency Center in Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain – The head of the Navy’s chaplain corps visited a waterfront resiliency center at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, Nov. 23.



Rear Adm. Gregory Todd, chief of chaplains of the Navy, visited the center as part of a four-day stop at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, where U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) is headquartered.



“It was exciting to host Admiral Todd and allow him to see the added value the resiliency center brings to our people and their families,” said Capt. Maurice Buford, NAVCENT’s lead chaplain.



NAVCENT leaders unveiled the revamped facility in July to improve support for service members.



The facility now offers a broader range of support for service members including military family life counseling; workshops on suicide awareness, strengthening marriage, and warrior toughness; and resiliency building events hosted by the Red Cross and Fleet and Family Support Center.



The NAVCENT operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

