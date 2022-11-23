Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Chaplains visits Waterfront Resiliency Center in Bahrain

    Chief of Chaplains visits Waterfront Resiliency Center in Bahrain

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Toni Burton | 221123-N-QD718-1044 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 23, 2022) Rear Adm. Gregory Todd, chief of...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.23.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Toni Burton 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain – The head of the Navy’s chaplain corps visited a waterfront resiliency center at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain, Nov. 23.

    Rear Adm. Gregory Todd, chief of chaplains of the Navy, visited the center as part of a four-day stop at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, where U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) is headquartered.

    “It was exciting to host Admiral Todd and allow him to see the added value the resiliency center brings to our people and their families,” said Capt. Maurice Buford, NAVCENT’s lead chaplain.

    NAVCENT leaders unveiled the revamped facility in July to improve support for service members.

    The facility now offers a broader range of support for service members including military family life counseling; workshops on suicide awareness, strengthening marriage, and warrior toughness; and resiliency building events hosted by the Red Cross and Fleet and Family Support Center.

    The NAVCENT operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2022
    Date Posted: 11.23.2022 10:07
    Story ID: 433897
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Chaplains visits Waterfront Resiliency Center in Bahrain, by PO1 Toni Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Chief of Chaplains visits Waterfront Resiliency Center in Bahrain
    Chief of Chaplains visits Waterfront Resiliency Center in Bahrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief of Chaplains
    NAVCENT
    Rear Adm. Gregory Todd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT