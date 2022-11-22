Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Air Force Base leadership team, F-35s visit Morris Air National Guard Base

    Luke Air Force Base leadership team, F-35s visit Morris Air National Guard Base

    MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2022

    Story by Maj. Angela Walz 

    162nd Wing

    F35A Lighting II fighters made their debut in Tucson this week as two landed at Morris ANG Base, Ariz., for a meeting amongst leaders from the 56th Fighter Wing from Luke Air Force and the 162nd Wing here in Tucson.

    Brigadier General Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Colonel Matthew R. Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander, flew into town to meet up with Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Butler, 162nd Wing commander, and Thomas A. Obrochta, 162nd Operations Group commander. The four met in shared airspace to conduct a training event prior to landing at the Morris Air National Guard Base for an in-person meeting.

    “We have partner nations and community partners, but we don’t always take the opportunity to partner with our neighbors up north,” said Gen. Butler. “This was about establishing relationships and strengthening our Arizona ties,” he said.

    Maintenance personnel were able to take advantage of the visit to accomplish familiarization training while the F-35s were in town. As the latest fifth-generation fighter, the basic support requirements of the F35 differ from that of the older F-16 stationed here at Morris ANG Base.

