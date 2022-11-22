Long-Standing NSWC Dahlgren Division Employees Recognized with Department of the Navy Awards

Photo By Stacia Courtney | Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division employees Thomas “Glenn” Moore...... read more read more Photo By Stacia Courtney | Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division employees Thomas “Glenn” Moore (left) and Scott Larimer (right) are recognized as Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Awardees. Both men bring more than three decades of experience to their respective teams. see less | View Image Page

In recent years, recruiting and hiring has been a concerted effort at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). In the early 1990s, NSWCDD hired two extraordinary employees: computer scientist Thomas “Glenn” Moore and technical project lead Scott Larimer. Moore joined the NSWCDD workforce in January 1990, followed by Larimer in March 1991.



While both men are experts in two different areas – pointing and firing cutouts and electronic warfare, respectively – they both are recognized as the Department of the Navy (DoN) Meritorious Civilian Service Award (MCSA) winners.



Moore received the award for his work in pointing and firing cutouts over the last 15-plus years.



“Pointing and firing cutouts determines how to keep the ship safe from shooting itself with its major weapons systems, while at the same time optimizing the weapon system coverage. We look at the characteristics, design and software aspects to determine what impact that has on the necessary safety clearances for firing those systems,” explained Moore. “I’ve been working in the group for almost my entire career. In 2007, I decided that if I was going to make a difference, I needed to take my computer science degree knowledge to become a subject matter expert.”



Larimer is acknowledged for his “outstanding performance as the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 2 project lead.” According to the award citation, Larimer used his expertise to solve “complex technical issues enabling successful integration and test events for an Offshore Patrol Cutter, Aegis Combat System baselines 9 and 10 and Ship Self Defense System baseline 12 for USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29).”



In a traditional sense, electronic warfare is any action involving the use and control of the electromagnetic spectrum to attack an enemy or impeded enemy fire.



“Going forward, it’s going to be a game changer. It gives us capabilities that we haven’t had before,” said Larimer. “The ability to detect and know what’s out there without having to radiate and advertise our presence will be a game changer for future naval operations, and allow our ships to operate in areas that they may not have been able to operate in safely before.”



The DoN MCSA is the third highest award in the DoN and is granted to civilian employees based on their overall service or for a specific contribution benefiting the Navy.



“I don’t do any of this for awards or pats on the back. For me, I’m just doing my job,” said Larimer. Moore echoed Larimer’s sentiments, “It’s an honor to be recognized. It feels like an honor because I’ve really tried to change things and make them better.”



This is Larimer’s first time receiving an individual award. Moore received a NSWCDD Paul Martini Award for some detail work in the Integrated Engagement Systems Department.



“If I could go back and tell myself anything, I would tell myself that it’s important to work hard and not take for granted that things came easily. I took advantage of that in high school, and realized that it took more work in college,” Moore said with a chuckle.



Both men credited previous and current supervisors for their guidance over the years, and thanked them for their influence.



“My advice for my previous self is simple: don’t be afraid to fail,” said Larimer. “There’s been a lot crammed into my 32 years at Dahlgren. I wouldn’t trade that time for anything.”