Soldiers with 41st FAB HHB BDE Celebrate Partnership with Flossenbürg at Grafenwoehr, Germany

Photo By Spc. Christian Carrillo | Soldiers assigned to 41st FAB HHB BDE celebrate their new partnership with...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Christian Carrillo | Soldiers assigned to 41st FAB HHB BDE celebrate their new partnership with representatives from the community of Flossenbürg, including Mayor Thomas Meiler, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 17, 2022. The representatives from Flossenbürg came to Grafenwoehr to conduct a partnership proposal with their new partner unit and mark a new cultural and relational bond between the German community and Army unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade (41st FAB), Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, celebrated their new partnership with representatives from the community of Flossenbürg in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 17, 2022.



The representatives from Flossenbürg came to the 41st FAB Headquarters building where Thomas Meiler, the mayor of Flossenbürg, conducted a partnership proposal to Capt. Micah Thompson, the commander of their new partner unit.



The partnership marks a greater cultural and relational bond between the German community and Army unit, including Christmas celebrations in Grafenwoehr Nov. 29 and in Flossenbürg Dec. 11.



“It’s an honor and a privilege, and we’re very excited,” said Thompson.



The history between the U.S. Army and the community of Flossenbürg dates back to the 90th Infantry Division’s liberation of the Flossenbürg concentration camp April 23, 1945. In the years since, both the U.S. Army and the people of Germany continue to commemorate the liberation of the camps, as well as create new partnerships between U.S. Army units and communities in Germany.



“In my function as mayor, I’m best obliged to do justice to this task,” said Meiler. “Because of this I’m standing here in front of you, in the name of the citizens of Flossenbürg, with our request to take partnership with your unit. We hope to make friends with you and your families. This would be an honor for us.”



“The opportunities that the mayor has offered us, and that we will absolutely offer the Flossenbürg community, please take part in them,” said Thompson, speaking to his Soldiers. “As we do more of these types of events moving forward, please come out and join them – bring your families – because the partnership is just words unless we build the relationships, get to know each other, and make a community of this partnership.”