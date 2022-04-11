52nd US-ROK Maritime Patrol Aircraft Committee Meeting. 같이 갑시다! - WE GO TOGETHER!

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan - Republic of Korea (ROK) Naval Air Command (NAC) and U.S. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72 completed their 52nd Maritime Patrol Aircraft Committee Meeting (MPACM) in central Japan, November 1-4, on Yokosuka Naval Base.



MPACM is a semi-annual bilateral meeting between maritime patrol and reconnaissance entities for coordinating real-world/exercise operations to ensure security, stability in the U.S. SEVENTH Fleet area of operations.



During MPACM, participants evaluated the performance of recent exercises from maritime patrol activities. Participants also discussed future capabilities, procurement goals and the interoperability of new P-8A Poseidon systems with existing platforms.



The Commander of ROK NAC, Rear Adm. Sang-sik Lee and members of the official party toured Yokosuka Naval Base on Thursday and participated in conversations with members from nine countries. Rear Adm. Lee met with C7F Deputy Cmdr., Rear Adm. Erik Eslich.



Rear Adm. Lee and Captain Will Toraason, the CTF 72 Commanding Officer, signed the 52nd MPACM action items and the Combined Maritime Patrol Operating Procedures (CMPOP). The first CMPOP agreement was signed in 2002 and continues to serve as the on station procedures guide for P-8A crews today. Captain Toraason said, "MPACM serves to further the defensive alliance between our two nations in a very real manner, and furthers the partnership between our Navies on a foundation of trust and friendship." MPACM concluded with a command gift exchange. CTF-72 gifted Rear Adm. Lee a model P-8A aircraft. ROK NAC gifted CTF-72 with a Deung-chae, a wand traditionally held by South Korean admirals for command and direction.

