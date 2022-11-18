Pride of the Pack: 1st Lt. Ellis Alexander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ellis Alexander, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, stands in front...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ellis Alexander, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, stands in front of a 35th FS mural at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 18, 2022. Less than a week after arriving to the Wolf Pack, Alexander was tasked with leading a four-man mission planning team during a recent training event to prepare all missing products for both Kunsan fighter squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz). see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea --The 35th Fighter Squadron said they felt like they won the lottery when they received 1st Lt. Ellis “AP” Alexander into their unit. Before he even arrived, he was exceptional during his time at the B-Course at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico where he took home every possible student award to include Overall Distinguished Graduate, A/A Top Gun and scored ABOVE AVERAGE in every phase of the multi-million dollar F-16 training program.



With less than a week in country, Lt. Alexander was tasked with leading a four man mission planning team during the recent training event to prepare all mission planning products for both Kunsan fighter squadrons.



He and his team also planned and loaded all cans enabling more than 150 training sorties flown by the Pantons leading to a 98% hit rate showcasing the wing’s readiness to operate at a high tempo in near real-time combat simulation.



"It's a huge honor being recognized considering the Wolf Pack has such a rich history. In my short time here I can tell you that I've met so many people worth recognizing,” said Alexander. “I want to do right by them by being the best example that I can be."