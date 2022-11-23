Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Sean Kirby

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Kirby, an emergency management contingency skills instructor assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 16, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As an emergency management contingency skills instructor, Kirby adapts Silver Flag task standards into principles of instruction, lesson plans, presentations and exercises. He provides this training to 4,500 Pacific Air Force, Department of Defense, sister service and partner nation military forces. Kirby is a flight safety monitor and oversees job safety training outlines and high-risk activity forms. He also plans weekly safety messages and accident reports for 34 members. In addition, Kirby manages $1.5 million in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response equipment, and a $98,000 annual budget.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in May 2022, Kirby has been instrumental in building partnerships throughout the Pacific area of responsibility. He facilitated the arrival and training of 72 engineers from six different nations. Kirby also guided 13 Air Force Specialty Codes to develop, train and evaluate the airfield damage repair capability of partner and allied nations. Kirby drafted and implemented the first training program for 3D printed equipment that produces realism for all-hazard responses. Additionally, he created a decontamination package that allows Airmen to deploy within the Agile Combat Employment model with the capability to operate in contested environments.



“My experience has been amazing,” said Kirby. “Especially being in civil engineering, we get to learn a little bit about everything.”



Kirby’s efforts extend beyond his job with avid volunteer work. He coordinated the setup and tear down of the 36th Wing Change of Command and serves as the vice president of the flight booster club. Furthermore, Kirby has provided meals for seven events and is consistently willing to help his fellow Airmen.



“Being in Silver Flag you get to talk to everybody in the career field,” said Kirby. “You get to learn new and different ways of doing things”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Kirby!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2022 Date Posted: 11.22.2022 19:10 Story ID: 433849 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Sean Kirby, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.