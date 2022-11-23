Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families

    Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families

    Photo By Bradley Hicks | Arnold Engineering Development Complex team member Adam Moon checks one of the bags of...... read more read more

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2022

    Story by Deidre R Moon 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – ‘Tis the season of giving, and Arnold Engineering Development Complex team members at Arnold Air Force Base have shown their charitable nature by donating to the Junior Force Council Booster Club 2022 Thanksgiving Food Drive.
    It was another successful drive, with 82 total baskets collected for Coffee County families in need of Thanksgiving meals. This surpasses the 62 food baskets collected last year, which had beat out the 2018 record of 51 baskets.
    Collection boxes could be found at several buildings across base so those interested could bring in nonperishable food items to donate to the drive.
    “The Junior Force Council Booster Club wants to thank everyone who donated to the food drive,” said Adam Moon, Arnold JFCBC president. “Every year, we hope we can help even more families, and every year our AEDC family shows up for the cause. I know this is something these local families look forward to each year.”
    The Thanksgiving Food Basket effort at Arnold has taken place for many years. The drive began when members of the Coffee County Backpack Program for Deerfield Elementary School reached out to the JFCBC about collecting food items for the holiday.
    The Backpack Program is a local charity providing food for students who may not have provisions during tough economic times. Through this program, children in need of food receive a backpack with enough food to feed them through the weekend every weekend of the school year. As an extension of the Backpack Program, the Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive is meant to provide enough food to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for the child's family.
    The Junior Force Council Booster Club provides the junior workforce at Arnold with professional development opportunities and serves as a conduit between the junior workforce and senior leadership.
    Disclaimer: The Junior Force Council Booster Club is a private organization which is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no governmental status.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2022
    Date Posted: 11.22.2022 17:00
    Story ID: 433834
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families, by Deidre R Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families
    Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families
    Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families
    Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families
    Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families
    Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families
    Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    food drive
    giving
    donations
    Arnold Air Force Base
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    Junior Force Council Booster Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT