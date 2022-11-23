Junior Force Council Booster Club collects 82 food baskets for local families

Photo By Bradley Hicks | Arnold Engineering Development Complex team member Adam Moon checks one of the bags of...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Hicks | Arnold Engineering Development Complex team member Adam Moon checks one of the bags of food donated as part of the Junior Force Council Booster Club Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, Nov. 14, 2022. Enough food for a total of 82 baskets was donated by AEDC team members this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley Hicks) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – ‘Tis the season of giving, and Arnold Engineering Development Complex team members at Arnold Air Force Base have shown their charitable nature by donating to the Junior Force Council Booster Club 2022 Thanksgiving Food Drive.

It was another successful drive, with 82 total baskets collected for Coffee County families in need of Thanksgiving meals. This surpasses the 62 food baskets collected last year, which had beat out the 2018 record of 51 baskets.

Collection boxes could be found at several buildings across base so those interested could bring in nonperishable food items to donate to the drive.

“The Junior Force Council Booster Club wants to thank everyone who donated to the food drive,” said Adam Moon, Arnold JFCBC president. “Every year, we hope we can help even more families, and every year our AEDC family shows up for the cause. I know this is something these local families look forward to each year.”

The Thanksgiving Food Basket effort at Arnold has taken place for many years. The drive began when members of the Coffee County Backpack Program for Deerfield Elementary School reached out to the JFCBC about collecting food items for the holiday.

The Backpack Program is a local charity providing food for students who may not have provisions during tough economic times. Through this program, children in need of food receive a backpack with enough food to feed them through the weekend every weekend of the school year. As an extension of the Backpack Program, the Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive is meant to provide enough food to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for the child's family.

The Junior Force Council Booster Club provides the junior workforce at Arnold with professional development opportunities and serves as a conduit between the junior workforce and senior leadership.

Disclaimer: The Junior Force Council Booster Club is a private organization which is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no governmental status.