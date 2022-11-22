Understanding, coping with seasonal affective disorder

Photo By Misha King | SAD is not considered a separate disorder but is a type of depression characterized by...... read more read more Photo By Misha King | SAD is not considered a separate disorder but is a type of depression characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting about 4 to 5 months per year. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – For many people, the change in weather and season brings great joy and happiness. But for others, it makes them sad. Seasonal affective disorder, known as SAD, affects an estimated 10 million people and possibly includes someone you know – friends and family at home or at the Defense Contract Management Agency.



According to the National Institute of Mental Health’s SAD resource page, many people go through short periods of time where they feel sad or not like their usual selves during a SAD episode. They may start to feel down when the days get shorter in the fall and winter, and begin to feel better in the spring when the daylight hours are longer. In some cases, these mood changes can affect how a person feels, thinks, and handles daily activities.



There are different types of SAD. For winter-pattern SAD, or winter depression, the symptoms start in the late fall or early winter and go away during the spring and summer. This type applies to most SAD cases. Summer-pattern SAD is a less common type where some people may experience depressive episodes during the spring and summer months.



According to NIMH, SAD is not considered a separate disorder; it is a type of depression characterized by its recurrent seasonal patterns. The signs and symptoms include those associated with major depression as well as specific symptoms that differ for winter-pattern and summer-pattern SAD.



Symptoms of major depression may include:



Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Experiencing changes in appetite or weight

Having problems with sleep

Feeling sluggish or agitated

Having low energy

Feeling hopeless or worthless

Having difficulty concentrating

Having frequent thoughts of death or suicide

Winter-pattern SAD specific symptoms may include:



Oversleeping (hypersomnia)

Overeating, particularly with a craving for carbohydrates

Weight gain

Social withdrawal (feeling like “hibernating”)

Summer-pattern SAD specific symptoms may include:



Trouble sleeping (insomnia)

Poor appetite, leading to weight loss

Restlessness and agitation

Anxiety

Episodes of violent behavior

In an email Monday to the DCMA workforce, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Rising, DCMA’s senior enlisted advisor and co-chair of the agency’s CARES Council, explained SAD and listed warning signs and tips to help prevent it.



Warning signs of SAD include:



Talking about feelings of hopelessness or desire to hurt self

Increased alcohol/drug use or abuse

Withdrawal from activity/isolation

Extreme mood swings (good or bad)

Impulsive behavior

Depression/constant anxiety

Saying goodbye to loved ones

Giving away possessions

Self-harm or injury

Tips that can help prevent SAD:



Create a comfortable work environment that reduces stress (both physical and mental).

Remain active and prioritize physical movement.

Get organized through planning work and maintaining a tidy work place to avoid becoming overwhelmed.

Maintain connections with friends and colleagues by deliberately reaching out and creating a habit of connection.

Ask others how they are feeling or if they are contemplating suicide or hurting themselves.

Encourage colleagues to seek professional help or use the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) (DCMA login required).

Provide a support system to let others know they are not alone.

Stay connected and check in regularly.

Provide a listening ear.

“While no one is immune to SAD, there are ways we can reduce our individual risk and help each other,” said Rising. He reminded DCMA team members they can quickly get contact information for assistance through the “Get Help” icon on the home screens of their work-issued computers and mobile phones, or the Get Help webpage on the DCMA public website.



“We are in this together,” Rising said. “Please reach out to those in need, and if you find yourself suffering, reach out for help”