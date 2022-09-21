My DCMA: Ray Embro, contract administrator

Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Ray Embro is a contract administrator at DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Ray Embro is a contract administrator at DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations North Texas based in Dallas. He has been a part of the DCMA team for approximately nine months. (DCMA graphic by Cheryl Jamieson) see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Ray Embro shares his story.



My name is Ray Embro, and this is “My DCMA.”



I am contract administrator at DCMA Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations North Texas. My job duties include performing contract administration functions, which involves managing various contracts in excess of $3 billion, performing funds lifecycle management, monitoring contract performance, conducting contract closeouts for my assigned contracts, and ensuring that the contract requirements are aligned with DCMA and the Department of Defense’s policies and procedures.



I have been a part of the DCMA team for approximately nine months, and it feels like yesterday that I had my first day. I have enjoyed every day since the first day. I like working at DCMA because I am a part of a greater purpose in serving the warfighter and our country. DCMA also provides me with a flexible work schedule and the opportunity to make this a long-term career. I feel like I have found a permanent home at DCMA.



Some of the great things about working at my location includes the positive atmosphere among my contracts team and support and mentorship from my administrative contracting officers Cody Wingfield, Lissa Tindall, who is a fellow DCMA Employee of the Quarter award winner, and Adam Ejtminowicz. My supervisor, Tim Sass, has provided me with the tools, opportunities and support to succeed in this role. I can say that each one of them cares about their team members. I have learned so much in my short time here and everyone has assisted me in learning at a much faster pace than I thought it would take.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because without contract administration, they cannot function and serve their country as needed. DCMA is extremely important to America’s warfighters who provide safety for our country.



My goals this year are to finish my contracting certification courses and obtain my contracting professional certification. I also plan to evolve in my role by learning more advanced functions and becoming a pivotal member of the team.



My future career goals include growing in my current position and later advancing into a supervisory role such as an administrative contracting officer.



My favorite hobbies include spending quality time with my wife and two children, watching various sports, traveling, attending church with my family, and coaching my son’s soccer team. Something unique about me is that I am a diehard Green Bay Packers fan, but I live in Dallas, which is Cowboys’ country. My son and I will be attending the Packers versus the Buffalo Bills game later this year in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday Night Football while sitting in Row 1 on the 20-yard line.