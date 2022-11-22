U.S. Army medical laboratory technician earns Expert Field Medical Badge

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Ariel C. Arroyo qualified for the Expert Field Medical Badge, which has an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Ariel C. Arroyo qualified for the Expert Field Medical Badge, which has an average completion rate of 20 percent, during a course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Arroyo serves in the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 1st Area Medical Laboratory. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A U.S. Army medical laboratory technician recently earned one of the most challenging proficiency badges in the U.S. Army.



Sgt. Ariel C. Arroyo qualified for the Expert Field Medical Badge, which has an average completion rate of 20 percent, during a course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



Arroyo serves in the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 1st Area Medical Laboratory, a one-of-a-kind formation that performs surveillance, confirmatory analytical laboratory testing and health hazards assessments of environmental, occupational, endemic and CBRNE threats in support of force protection and Weapons of Mass Destruction missions.



The 1st AML is part of the 44th Medical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier all hazards formation.



Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Arroyo said he has wanted to serve in the U.S. Army since he was growing up in Red Oak, Texas.



“I joined the Army because as a kid I played with the little green Army figurines and it was something I always aspired to do as I grew up,” said Arroyo. “One day I walked into the recruiter’s office and I would not have done it any different looking back.”



The Expert Field Medical Badge qualification course includes a written test of 28 clinic practice guidelines, a physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, a 10-task warrior skills lane, a 12-task tactical combat casualty care lane and a 10-task medical evacuation lane.



The culminating event was a 12-mile ruck march in three hours or less.



“The highlight of the qualification was definitely crossing the finish line of the 12-mile ruck,” said Arroyo. “There was just a rush of joy and excitement that I felt flowing through my body that came from knowing that all the hard work you put in during these last 19 days paid off.”



Arroyo said he decided to compete for the badge because he wanted to challenge himself mentally and physically and to lead by example.



“The biggest challenged I faced during the qualification was myself,” said Arroyo. “Self-doubt is a barrier many people have and cannot breach but having confidence in your abilities and in your training will always provide you the necessary tools needed to persevere and having people, such as my wife and strong leaders in my formation being able provide you with motivation really helps too.”



Col. Matthew J. Grieser, the commander of the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, said Arroyo was a great example of the high caliber of Soldiers serving in his one-of-a-kind command.



“By earning this challenging qualification badge, Sergeant Arroyo has demonstrated the grit, intelligence and skill that enable 1st AML to accomplish its missions around the world,” said Grieser, a native of Mulino, Oregon, who has deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq and served in Haiti, Panama and New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. “Our command is successful because of extraordinary professionals like Sergeant Arroyo.”