Fort Sill instructors recognized for excellence

FORT SILL, Okla. (Nov. 18, 2022) — In a ceremony Nov. 18 at Fort Sill nine service members and civilians were recognized as Instructor and Curriculum Developer of the Year.



“Each of you has displayed exemplary talent and skill through your instruction to a variety of students from the Army, Marine Corps and to our allied nation partners,” said Col. John Barefield, assistant commandant of the United States Army Field Artillery School. “I'm humbled to be a part of today's ceremony to celebrate the individuals being recognized.”



This year’s competitors displayed exemplary talent and skill through their instruction and the curriculum they developed for a variety of students from all services and allied nations. The criteria to be considered for the prestigious Instructor of the Year and Curriculum Developer the Year annual competition includes selection by the chain of command as an outstanding instructor and a curriculum developer possessing the leadership attributes and values appropriate to a superb role model coach and mentor; written narrative highlighting the contributions made by an instructor or curriculum developer describing the challenges faced and overcome; observation of superb instructor performance and evaluation of an outstanding lesson plan incorporating the tenants of the army learning model with supporting educational materials created by the curriculum developer.



The winners were selected by experienced and distinguished board leaders from the Air Defense Artillery School, the Field Artillery School, the Marine Corps Artillery Detachment and other representatives across the Fire Center of Excellence to include commanders and sergeants major and select subject matter experts.



The ceremony, hosted by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, recognized the following personnel:



FCOE Officer Instructor of the Year — Capt. Jordan Henrickson, Air Defense Captain Career Course Senior Instructor, Headquarters and A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade



FCOE Warrant Officer Instructor of the Year — Chief Warrant Officer 3 Paul Murray, 140K Warrant Officer Basic Course Instructor, Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade



FCOE Noncommissioned Officer Instructor of the Year — Staff Sgt. Brooke Deakin, 13M Advance Leaders Course Instructor, Fires Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy



FCOE Civilian Instructor of the Year — Scott Anderson, 13M Supervisory Training Instructor, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment, 428th Field Artillery Brigade

FCOE Noncommissioned Officer Curriculum Developer of the Year — Staff Sgt. Makayla Valle, 13M Training Developer, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Directorate of Training and Doctrine



FCOE Civilian Curriculum Developer of the Year — John McMahon, 13R Instructor System Specialist, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Directorate of Training and Doctrine



Marine Detachment Instructor of the Year — Capt. Walker Haynes, Marine Artillery Officer Basic Course Instructor, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Marine Corps Artillery Detachment



Marine Detachment Enlisted Instructor of the Year — Gunnery Sgt. Michael Overly, Marine Corps Artillery Weapons School Instructor, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Marine Corps Artillery Detachment



Marine Detachment Curriculum Developer of the Year — Gunnery Sgt. Tyrese Scott-Neal, Marine Corps Cannon Rocket Section Chief Course Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Marine Corps Artillery Detachment



All awardees were presented with either an Army Achievement Medal, Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal or Civilian Service Commendation Medal based on their branch of service and status. All are eligible to compete in the 2023 Training and Doctrine Command competition. Winners for that event will be announce in the spring.



“Not every one of us has been an instructor, but everyone has been a student. I know I’ve benefited from great instructors throughout my career, and what they have imparted on me in terms of knowledge has enabled me to be successful, said Barefield. “To be able to recognize great instructors for what they do is a great honor.”