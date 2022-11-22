NY Air Guardsman graduates from Brazil's jungle training school

Courtesy Photo | New York Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Jeremy Miter, right, a member of the 274th Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Jeremy Miter, right, a member of the 274th Air Support Operations Squadron, is congratulated by the chief of Brazil’s world-famous Jungle Warfare Training School in Manas, Brazil on Nov. 17, 2022, after completing the international course taught annually by the school. Miter attended the course as part of the State Partnership Program agreement between Brazil and the New York National Guard. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

MANAS, Brazil--For New York Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Jeremy Miter, adapting to the heat and humidity of the Amazon basin was the toughest part of the six weeks he spent at Brazil’s jungle warfare School from the end of September until mid-November 2022.



“Once we got into the jungle it was a whole other level of heat,” Miter said.



“The triple canopy rain forest keeps the heat in and all around you. It creates a pressure cooker,” Miter added.



Despite the heat, Miter became the fifth New York National Guard member to graduate from the course that CIGS —the acronym for the school’s name in Portuguese, Centro de Instrucao de Guerra na Selva— conducts for foreign military personnel in Manas, the capital of Brazil’s Amazonas State.



The class the Brazilians run their own Soldiers through takes about 10 weeks.



New York Soldiers and Airmen have been attending the school since 2019 as part of the State Partnership Program relationship between Brazil’s military and the New York National Guard.



Army National Guard Sgt. William Dunn, a member of the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion was slated to attend with Mitre but could not because of a medical issue.



To operate in the heat and humidity, the students —who came from India, France, Spain, Portugal, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina, as well as two other Americans from the 7th Special Forces Group— learned how to stay hydrated to keep up with the sweat loss, Miter said.



The course starts out with physical fitness tests and proving that you can swim and stay afloat in your uniform and with combat gear, Mitre said.



The next step is learning to survive in the jungle. The students learn what to eat and not eat, how to find drinkable water, and how to find shelter.



“They put us out in the woods for 48 hours on our own to survive without food and only the water that you bring with you,” he said.



“I don’t think anybody ate for the entirety of the survival event,” Mitre recalled. “Luckily it rained at the end.”



Miter is a joint tactical air controller, or JTAC for short, assigned to the 274th Air Support Operations Squadron.



He is trained to support troops on the ground by calling air strikes.

The squadron is part of the 107th Attack Wing, but is located at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse.



Miter, 33, joined the New York Air National Guard in 2006, and served as a firefighter at the 109th Airlift Wing, until becoming a JTAC in 2010.



He deployed to Syria in 2019 and Horn of Africa in 2021.



In civilian life, Miter is assigned to the Syracuse Fire Department’s Engine 3 on Bellevue Avenue.



Miter was picked to attend the course because “ he has the mental focus and physical strength” needed to succeed, said New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson.



Swimming is central to the training, Mitre said.



The students learned to use the rivers to move around. They would swim with their rucksacks full of equipment and using makeshift rafts. They also learned how to use boats to infiltrate into an area, Mitre said.



The round the clock training kept the 25 class members so tired that nobody had the energy to worry about the caiman —Brazil’s version of the alligator— or piranhas in the river, he said.



Students also learned how to navigate in the dense jungle using terrain association, Mitre said.



They also practiced rappelling from helicopters.



Since most of the students were from special forces units, that was simply refresher training, Mitre said.



Working together with 25 soldiers from different countries, who didn’t all share the same language was challenging, Mitre said.



But between all the participants they managed to find ways to talk to each other, he said.



“The exchange of knowledge between us and Brazil was great. Plus working with soldiers from other countries you don’t normally work with was valuable, “Mitre said.