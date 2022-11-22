Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMC hosts Logistics Functional Community Event

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2022

    Story by Matthew Wheaton 

    Joint Munitions Command

    The U.S. Army’s Joint Munitions Command recently hosted a Logistics Functional Community event.

    The two-day workshop, which took place at the Rock Island Arsenal and was held virtually for all of JMC’s subordinate sites, informed FC managers about the Army Civilian Career Management Activity (ACCMA). Other topics included the Army Fellows Program (AFP), training opportunities, and recruitment strategies.

    AFP is a planned development through a blending of progressive and sequential work assignments, formal training, and self-development as individuals’ progress from entry-level positions to advanced key positions. The end result of the training is to provide a Civilian professional with the requisite skills, abilities, and competencies needed to fulfill the Army’s mission.

    The aim of ACCMA is to figure out ways recruiting, retention and relocation programs will draw people to hard-to-fill occupations.

    “We are looking forward to enhancing our connections and moving forward as a team with ACCMA, to better prepare our workforce for the future,” said Dave Banian, who is the Logistics FC career program manager, and is also the munitions logistics director.

    The workshops were geared to mentor and coach supervisors, develop ideas to recruit talent, and collaborate for innovative ideas for future training needs.

    “Our People are the Army’s Priority, and we need to continue to build the bench, prepare for our future to maximize opportunities, and utilize opportunities together,” said Jay Carr, the executive director for ammunition and the deputy to the commander for the JMC. “We can continue to succeed at this through the planning of JMC 2030 to build our workforce forward.”

    JMC strives to be the premier organization of choice in attracting, recruiting, developing, and retaining a diverse workforce. In the sessions, the attendees explored ways JMC can continue to achieve that goal, and they also learned how they can enhance their skills as leaders, Banian said.

