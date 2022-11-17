NAVFAC Southwest Awards $25 Million Multi-Discipline Architect-Engineering Service Modification In November

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded a $25 million firm-fixed-price modification, Nov. 17 in San Diego, to joint-venture Jacobs Ewingcole of Pasadena, Calif., for multi-discipline architect-engineering services of large projects under the military construction program within NAVFAC Southwest's area of operations (AO).



The contract modification increases the maximum dollar-value of a previously awarded contract and increases the period of performance to 11 months, which will end Oct. 20, 2023.



Jacobs Ewingcole is scheduled to provide preparation of design-bid-build construction contract packages, site investigations, cost estimates, post-construction award services, preparation of requests for proposals for design-build projects, studies and reports related to the design of new facilities, technical reviews of government-prepared designs and design-build packages, preparation of planning and programming support documents, coordination of various technical disciplines, and identification and abatement methods for existing hazardous materials.



Work will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within NAVFAC Southwest’s AO, which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah.



NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2022 Date Posted: 11.22.2022 11:32 Story ID: 433789 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US