New desktop icon provides quick access to mental health resources

Defense Contract Management Agency team members saw a new icon on their desktops and work-issued phones and tablets Monday morning.



This initiative is a result of the DCMA CARES Council Suicide Prevention Working Group’s concern that the workforce didn’t have an easily accessible, internet or network-independent resource to address their mental health needs.



The Get Help desktop icon opens a PDF with contact information to the National Suicide Hotline, Employee Assistance Program, Military OneSource, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, and other employee concerns. The phone and tablet icon opens the recently launched Get Help webpage on the agency’s public website that provides the same information as the PDF and other service-specific resources. The always present and undeletable Get Help icon will provide direct access to these resources should DCMA employees need them.



In a message to the workforce last week, DCMA’s director, Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, said each and every employee in the agency is an essential member of the DCMA family and a valuable part of your community outside of work.



“We have an obligation to look out for each other and prevent suicides in our ranks,” he further explained. “There are people on our teams struggling right now. We need them to know they are not alone, and that there are people and resources ready to help.”



The Get Help resource webpage can also be accessed from both the DCMA public website and DOD365-J homepages.