CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staff Sgt. Emily Lamontagne

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Emily Lamontagne of 1st Information Operations Command tests her knowledge...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Emily Lamontagne of 1st Information Operations Command tests her knowledge of the M240 machine gun during the Army's first Best Squad Competition, at Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Spc. Cole Meiers) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Morgan Hill, Calif.

Military Occupational Specialty: Human Intelligence Collector (MOS 35M)

Unit: Mission Support Detachment, 1st Information Operations (IO) Battalion, 1st IO Command

Duty title: Team NCO-In-Charge

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Awarded the Cadre Leadership Award by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston at the Headquarters Department of the Army 2022 Best Squad Competition

-- Member of the winning 1st IO squad in the Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) 2022 Best Squad Competition, that represented ARCYBER at the Army level of the competition

-- Human Intelligence Bowl winner two years in a row at the 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion

-- Earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Hawai’i at Manoa

-- Earning five advanced scuba diving certifications -- almost a master diver



ON WHAT SHE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER AND 1st IO TEAMS:

“1st IO has such a unique mission set and organizational structure that Soldiers really have the “one team, one fight” mentality, as each section has skills to offer to any other section at any given time to accomplish the mission at hand.”



ON HOW SHE FEELS HER EXPERIENCE WITH ARMY CYBER AND 1st IO HAVE HELPED BUILD HER CAREER AND SKILLS:

“1st IO and Army Cyber have provided me learning opportunities and networks into spaces that I would not have found in other organizations.”



ON WHAT SHE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING ABOUT ARMY CYBER:

“The most fulfilling aspect of my career in the Army has been, and always will be, mentoring Soldiers and working as a team towards a collective goal. Reaching that goal together is a feeling incomparable to any other experience, even though team dynamics always change and present their own set of challenges.”



ON HOW SHE CHALLENGES HERSELF IN HER CYBER PURSUITS AND AS A SOLDIER:

“As someone who is not cyber by trade, I am continuously challenging myself to lean into this opportunity and take more cyber classes, typically through the free DCITA (Defense Cyber Investigations Training Academy) programs online! As a Soldier, I love to try various physical or tactical challenges, like foreign badges and going to different schools and volunteering to run new programs. I pride myself in having a mindset focused on leaning into my weaknesses and mastering them.”



ON WHAT SHE WOULD SAY TO SOMEONE WHO IS CONSIDERING AN ARMY CYBER CAREER:

“I would say that an Army Cyber career is one of the most dynamic and fulfilling roles you can have in the armed forces. You’re serving with the nation’s brightest people, who are all pushing you to be your best; you’ll have amazing educational opportunities; and you can really find your niche in the field while also protecting and serving the people who make up this great nation. There is absolutely nothing more rewarding than that.”



-----



ABOUT US: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.



