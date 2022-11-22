Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center welcomes new commander

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Lt. Col. Kevin Potts assumed command of the Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center during a change-of-command ceremony here Nov. 19.



Brig. Gen. James McCormack, assistant adjutant general-Army, presided while Potts assumed command from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Andrew O’Connor with the traditional passing of the colors. O' Connor served as acting commander since January 2022.



“I don’t take this job or the impact it has on those who train here lightly, and I will do everything within my ability to ensure they have what they need to be successful,” said Potts, who thanked his predecessor for his help in preparing for the new role.



Fort Indiantown Gap, home to the headquarters of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Pennsylvania National Guard, is the only live-fire, maneuver military training facility in Pennsylvania and is among the busiest National Guard Training Centers in the country.



“Our customer focus is what draws units here and ensures we have a quality training center to train the forces that deter our adversaries,” said O’Connor.



Often referred to as “The Gap,” Fort Indiantown Gap covers more than 17,000 acres in northern Lebanon and Dauphin counties. It is home to numerous ranges, training facilities and simulators and regularly hosts personnel from all branches of the military, both active-duty and reserve-component, as well as foreign militaries, first responders, law enforcement and state and federal agencies.



“What sets us apart today is organization, structure, and most importantly, training,” said McCormack. “In the modern era training the finest and most capable force the world has ever known takes space with equipment, support services, and training aides, to hone and master skills. Fort Indiantown Gap provides these necessities.”



Fort Indiantown Gap is the only Level II National Guard training center in the northeast United States, meaning it has billeting for a brigade, maneuver acreage for a company-plus, individual and crew-served weapons ranges, and squad and team collective ranges.



It is also home to several schools, including the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, the 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute, the Regional Equipment Operators Training Site, the Lightning Force Academy and the Northeast Counter Drug Training Center.

