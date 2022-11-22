Commissary CLICK2GO customers can now use MILITARY STAR cards for their online purchases

Courtesy Photo | Patrons using Commissary CLICK2GO, the Defense Commissary Agency’s online shopping...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Patrons using Commissary CLICK2GO, the Defense Commissary Agency’s online shopping and curbside pickup service, can now use the MILITARY STAR card to purchase their groceries through the website. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – Patrons using Commissary CLICK2GO, the Defense Commissary Agency’s online shopping and curbside pickup service, can now use the MILITARY STAR card to purchase their groceries through the website.



“We’re pleased to announce that commissary customers now have the option to use their MILITARY STAR cards when they’re shopping online,” said Dr. Theon Danet, executive director of DeCA’s IT Group. “This initiative shows the strength of our collaboration with our military resale partners, specifically the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES).



The new online payment option is effective Nov. 22 for commissary shoppers worldwide, and there will also be an added bonus: Customers will receive sales promotions specific to the card. Before officially adding MILITARY STAR cards to the commissary online payment mix, DeCA worked with AAFES to develop and test it.



“We successfully tested the STAR card from end to end with our online payment system,” Danet said. “This is all part of our push to improve our customers’ shopping experience and be their grocery store of choice.”



The ability to use MILITARY STAR cards for Commissary CLICK2GO transactions follows DeCA’s rollout of a mobile app to access online functions such as payment and curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer and dietitian-approved recipes. The app is available free for download via the Google Play and Apple app stores for Android and Apple devices respectively.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at military exchanges and commissaries worldwide. AAFES operates the MILITARY STAR program on behalf of the military resale community.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.