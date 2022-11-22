Shipyard Employees Expand Their Knowledge Through the Availability Performance Manager Rotational Program

For approximately 15 years, an individual from each of the four public shipyards is sent to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) at the Washington Navy Yard for four months under the Availability Performance Manager (APM) Rotational Program to serve in the Naval Shipyard Product Delivery Division under the Industrial Operations Group in the Logistics, Maintenance and Industrial Operations Directorate.



“The purpose of the program is to gain knowledge and awareness on planning and execution projects from all four shipyards,” said Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) APM Rotational Program Coordinator Kenneth Sasser. “Those who are selected stay engaged with senior project leadership to see where they need help on resources, supplies, parts, equipment and contracts. They get opportunity to meet and brief with NAVSEA 04 senior leadership on expectations for mission delivery.”



The APMs work directly for NAVSEA 04X1 updating and tracking project performance. They prepare briefs each week that are sent in from projects to support the Horizon Review Board chaired by Deputy Commander, Logistics, Maintenance and Industrial Operations (NAVSEA 04), Naval Sea Systems Command, Rear Adm. Scott Brown. The APM receives taskers for research on past projects to make sure if there are ways to improve their sharing with project leadership.



“I applied for this program to improve my professional and networking relationships with the NAVSEA community,” said Advanced Engineering and Planning Department (Code 222) Advanced Planning Manager Brian Harris, who recently completed his stint in the program. “I understood the repair and maintenance of ships and subs at NNSY, but I was never involved in the communication and the decisions between NAVSEA and NNSY. They talked about entities I would never been involved with unless I had a seat at the table. For instance I went to the Fleet Scheduling Conference and learned how NAVSEA schedules projects 15 years out for all four shipyards. I also learned what projects the other shipyards were working on, what obstacles they need to overcome and how they plan on getting past those barriers to get the ships back to the fleet on time.”



“This is a great opportunity to get a chance to see how headquarters operate all four shipyards,” added Sasser. “The APM gets to see a different perspective on how the plan come together. It is a great opportunity for networking and getting the ability to have conversations with senior leadership.”



The APM Rotational Program is open to GS-12s and higher who have completed their Project Fundamentals Training. If interested or want to learn more about the program, send your resume to Kenneth Sasser at kenneth.l.sasser.civ@us.navy.mil.

