48th CES hosts exercise Liberty Forge 22-01

The 48th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted the inaugural Liberty Forge exercise at the recently opened regional training site on Royal Air Force Feltwell, Sept. 28 & 29, 2022.



The exercise hosted 188 Airmen from across the 48th Mission Support Group to demonstrate the capability to plan, establish, operate, defend, respond to attack, and recover a forward deployed airbase under realistic conditions.



Airmen convoyed with vehicles and hauled equipment from their staging locations at RAF Lakenheath to the site and established command and control of the forces on the ground. Engineers constructed a 144-person bare base with war reserve material assets shipped from their staging locations in mainland Europe. Liberty Forge was the culmination of the squadron's Prime BEEF training cycle and tested participant's abilities to execute their standard wartime tasks.



The three-day, two-night exercise featured bare base planning, troop leading procedures, military decision-making process, tactical convoy, air base defense, and the erection of an expeditionary air base. Airmen responded to fires, unexploded ordnance, and conducted post attack reconnaissance and operations in a simulated CBRN environment. The final day featured a simulated attack on the training site's 1,500 feet long mock runway built as a troop training project by the 820th REDHORSE Squadron, which Airmen were quick to repair using the tactics, techniques, and procedures of rapid airfield damage recovery to reestablish airfield operations.



Liberty Forge is a preliminary event to enhance the cohesiveness of deployed teams and this exercise would not have been successful without the cooperation of our mission support partners.



The 48th Force Support Squadron erected an expeditionary kitchen to sustain exercise participants and conduct search and recovery activities. The 48th Security Forces Squadron built defensive positions and established the defensive posture around the site. The 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron contributed vehicle operators and vehicle maintainers to support operations and recovery capabilities. The 48th Communications Squadron provided Starlink internet access to bolster command and control between the tactical operations center at the forward operating site and leadership at the main operating base.



Future iterations of Liberty Forge will continue to evolve focusing on the Establish the Air Base and Operate the Air Base force modules within the new AFFORGEN construct.

