WBAMC hosted annual prayer breakfast

William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care hosted a prayer breakfast at St. Martin’s Dining Facility on Nov. 16, 2022, at the main hospital campus.



The breakfast welcomed all WBAMC staff members, patients, and visitors to discuss the importance of pastoral care in the Army and, more explicitly, in the medical community. This year’s guest speaker was Chaplain (Col.) Karen Meeker, U.S. Army Medical Command.



“It was a hard time for many people these past few years, but I want Army medicine (William Beaumont Army Medical Center) and our religious support personnel to be encouraged. They've been through hard times, and during those difficult times, we built a strong bond. Like a diamond, which starts as a lump of coal. However, under enormous pressure, when those four carbon atoms come together and form a covalent bond, it is unbreakable, and I wanted the Beaumont family to remember that bond,” said Meeker.



Along with the team from the Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, the St. Martin Dining Facility offered breakfast for 50 staff members and patients who decided to eat with Meeker.



“Prayer breakfasts are a part of the commander’s religious plan, usually provided to promote and encourage spiritual resiliency and readiness. It also builds camaraderie among those within the unit,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Linda Lesane, chaplain, Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, WBAMC.



U.S. Army Capt. David Davis, chaplain, Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, WBAMC, expressed his feeling about the scripture that was read at the event.



“There is grace in the scripture, a feeling of welcome and love that the (Apostle) Paul has for those he is addressing. Likewise, I have a great deal of love for those that work and visit the hospital, for their loved ones, and for the stories that comprise their individual lives. I thank God to serve them and thank God for the blessings that he showers upon them,” said Davis.



The annual prayer breakfast is a tradition that WBAMC has continued to provide for its staff members, patients, and visitors. The gathering provided a chance for people of faith to pray together.



“A prayer breakfast like ours is one where people of faith can gather together. The event is deeply spiritual but does not belong to one denomination or another. Each chaplain participating in our event came from a different denomination and background. The commander's prayer breakfast is to unite people of faith as we pray for our country, soldiers, staff, and health,” said Davis.

