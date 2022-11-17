U.S. Army Garrison Devens RFTA Annual Food Drive

By Jaz Levario

U.S. Army Garrison Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Public Affairs

November 17, 2022



DEVENS, Mass. - - U.S. Army Garrison Devens Reserve Forces Training Area (RFTA) held their 3rd annual food drive from November 1 - 10, 2022, collecting 1205 lbs of non-perishable goods in the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.



Thanksgiving is often a time for family and friends to gather, reunite and socialize over a delicious meal. Unfortunately, with rising gas prices and inflation Thanksgiving dinner isn’t a luxury everyone can afford.



“Serving in the Army doesn’t just mean serving your country it means serving your community too,” said Keith Jackson, Deputy to the Garrison Commander USAG Devens RFTA.



Members of USAG Devens RFTA collected non-perishable items to donate to Loaves and Fishes, a local food pantry, to support families in need. Loaves and Fishes is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 1983 to help our neighbors in need. With the help of volunteers and donors, they serve the communities of Ayer, Devens, Groton, Harvard, Littleton and Shirley. More than 350 volunteers come together to help over 900 client families from their area of service.



“We are honored to take part in this wonderful annual event and be able to give back to our community and families in need. We are very proud of our volunteers and staff that went out of their way to make this event a success and almost tripled the amount of food raised from last year. Devens is grateful to be able to team up with Loaves & Fishes and help in their mission of taking care of those in need,” said Lieutenant Colonel Trent Colestock, USAG Devens RFTA Commander.

Loaves & Fishes offers assistance to struggling families by providing the opportunity for them to shop for groceries up to twice a month. Their drive-thru pantry service is open Wednesdays & Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Holiday hours are in effect; please call 978-772-4627, x312 for more information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2022 Date Posted: 11.21.2022 16:30 Story ID: 433713 Location: MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Garrison Devens RFTA Annual Food Drive, by Jazika Levario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.