DCMA Springfield commander recognized for outstanding service

Courtesy Photo | The Firepower Award is a highly prestigious honor bestowed on individuals whose outstanding service is a major contribution to the National Defense. Army Col. Todd Masternak (left), DCMA Springfield's commander, was recognized for his outstanding service and contributions to the national defense. Courtesy photo.

Army Col. Todd Masternak, Defense Contract Management Agency Springfield’s commander, was recognized Thursday for his outstanding service and contributions to the national defense.



Masternak received the award during the 40th Annual Firepower Awards ceremony, which was hosted by the Picatinny Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association in conjunction with the National Armaments Consortium in Whippany, New Jersey.



According to the NDIA’s website, the Firepower Award is a highly prestigious honor bestowed on individuals whose outstanding service in the areas of management, technology, development, and/or production have been deemed as a major contribution to the national defense.



DCMA’s director, Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, said Masternak’s accomplishment exemplifies the importance of DCMA’s work.



“Col. Masternak’s recognition is evidence of the value that he and the DCMA Springfield team deliver to the Joint Program Office and the armaments industrial base,” said Bassett. “He is truly a trusted DCMA acquisition professional.”



The award ceremony was the culminating event following two days of collaborative events between NAC and the Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium.