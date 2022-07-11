Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCMA Springfield commander recognized for outstanding service

    DCMA Springfield commander recognized for outstanding service

    Courtesy Photo | The Firepower Award is a highly prestigious honor bestowed on individuals whose...... read more read more

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2022

    Story by Misha King 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Army Col. Todd Masternak, Defense Contract Management Agency Springfield’s commander, was recognized Thursday for his outstanding service and contributions to the national defense.

    Masternak received the award during the 40th Annual Firepower Awards ceremony, which was hosted by the Picatinny Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association in conjunction with the National Armaments Consortium in Whippany, New Jersey.

    According to the NDIA’s website, the Firepower Award is a highly prestigious honor bestowed on individuals whose outstanding service in the areas of management, technology, development, and/or production have been deemed as a major contribution to the national defense.

    DCMA’s director, Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, said Masternak’s accomplishment exemplifies the importance of DCMA’s work.

    “Col. Masternak’s recognition is evidence of the value that he and the DCMA Springfield team deliver to the Joint Program Office and the armaments industrial base,” said Bassett. “He is truly a trusted DCMA acquisition professional.”

    The award ceremony was the culminating event following two days of collaborative events between NAC and the Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2022
    Date Posted: 11.21.2022 16:26
    Story ID: 433712
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCMA Springfield commander recognized for outstanding service, by Misha King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DCMA Springfield commander recognized for outstanding service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Agency News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT