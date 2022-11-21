Warfare Centers come together to support transition of cost-saving test repair program

Through NAVSEA’s Miniature/Micro-Miniature and Module Test Repair Program (2M/MTR), highly trained technicians repair faulty circuit card assemblies and electronic modules from fleet and shore units and certify them as ready-for-issue by testing them in operational systems.



This program reduces equipment downtime and reduces procurement costs – to the tune of $30 million in cost avoidance in fiscal year 2022 alone, and more than $900 million since it was established in 1996.



After 26 years of operating at both NUWC Newport Division’s Field Engineering Office Detachment Norfolk in St. Julien’s Creek, Virginia, and NSWC Crane Division in Indiana, 2M/MTR was recently realigned to a single command, under NUWC Keyport Division in Washington state.



Naval Sea Logistics Center (NSLC) personnel assigned to the NUWC Detachment Field Engineering Office (DET FEO) were an integral part of the transition, providing critical inventory and accountability oversight to ensure a smooth transition of physical property from NUWC Newport Division to NUWC Keyport Division and continuing service to the fleet.



We have a great team here at NSLC, and this transition was a great example of the Warfare Centers’ ‘One Team’ motto of collaboration and cooperation in support of the Navy,” said Michelle Skilbred, Operating Materials and Supplies (OM&S) Undersea Warfare Division Director for NSLC.



NSLC collaborated with the property management organizations at both Warfare Center Divisions to determine the process for transferring the 2M/MTR Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) inventory records from Newport to Keyport. The NSLC team conducted a complete physical inventory of the material and performed 893 individual transactions to transfer each line item to the NUWC Keyport Division hierarchy.



The transition also included warehouse optimization resulting in increased capacity for future work and a storefront that facilitates customer service.



“In addition to executing a complete inventory, the transfer process also included relabeling each item and conducting a plant-to-plant transfer within ERP,” said Sonja White, supply system analyst with the NUWC DET FEO.



The program, sponsored by the NAVSEA Safety and Regulatory Compliance Directorate (SEA 09), stood up on April 1, 1996.



“Think of the Miniature/Micro-Miniature and Module Test Repair Program as the first line of defense for circuit cards and electronic modules that fail onboard ships,” said Scott Doherty, Module Test Repair Program Coordinator for NUWC Keyport Division. “Not only does this program directly support fleet readiness, but it generates millions of dollars in cost avoidance while averting or correcting casualty reports.”



The program will continue to improve the overall readiness and sustainability of ship and shore systems and their components in its new home.



"The 2M/MTR program is an important resource that keeps us at the forefront of modern naval technology while at the same time ensures taxpayer dollars are saved," said Capt. Clint Hoskins, NUWC Keyport Division’s Commanding Officer. "Bringing this capability to Keyport was a collaborative effort between multiple commands and I couldn't be more proud of the tremendous teamwork that took place to make this happen."



The official transfer of the program is ahead of schedule and will be completed by December 2022.



(Editor's Note: Brandon Ames contributed to this story)

