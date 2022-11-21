USNCC Reports State of the College 2022

Courtesy Photo | An infographic detailing the state of the U.S. Naval Community College at the end of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An infographic detailing the state of the U.S. Naval Community College at the end of the fiscal year 2022. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. This infographic was created using photos, graphics, lines, shapes, and text. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration/released) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — U.S. Naval Community College released its 2022 state of the college open letter November 1, 2022.



This letter details the progress USNCC made towards its mission to provide naval-relevant degrees that enhance operational readiness and improve warfighting advantage through naval-relevant education for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen.



USNCC received 6,600 inquiries and 5,000 applications to enroll 1,157 students in three associate degree programs with four partner institutions and the Naval Studies Certificate program (taught by USNCC faculty). The current associate degree programs include military studies, nuclear engineering technology, and cybersecurity. USNCC intends to have up to 3,500 students in seven degree programs by the end of 2023, adding the organizational leadership, aviation maintenance technology, data analytics, and logistics with a maritime focus associate degree programs.



The students enrolled with USNCC align with the Department of the Navy’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals with a diverse student body population representative of the total naval forces. This inclusive atmosphere contributed to 450 first-generation students starting their journey of lifelong learning.



“We are developing an education program that balances accessibility and quality,” said Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley, USNCC’s command senior enlisted leader. “We have been working with units across the naval services to see how we can develop programs our students can use during their off-duty hours, even in a deployed environment with limited internet connectivity. We want to do this in a way that doesn’t compromise the military mission or the quality of the naval-relevant education.”



With USNCC’s milestone model of education, each associate degree includes an intellectual skills component and two embedded certificates – the Naval Studies Certificate and a professional certificate. The college celebrated 23 students completing an initial certificate or credential in one of four programs with a partner institution in FY22. Additionally, the initial cohort of naval studies students are on track to complete the Naval Studies Certificate by the end of the year.



“The Naval Studies Certificate is what sets us apart from any other institution,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “We leverage our expert faculty with experience in uniform to develop the critical 21st-century skills to give our enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen the competitive warfighting edge over our adversaries and competitors.”



In December 2021, Congress passed the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which officially established the USNCC as the newest member of the Naval University System and granted it conditional degree-granting authority. USNCC submitted and passed initial review of the pre-application process for accreditation with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), with final acceptance of the pre-application scheduled for March 2023. MSCHE is the same agency that granted the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point their accreditation status.



