Army beats Navy in annual flag football matchup

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Army defeated Navy in their annual flag football game 24-15 at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Nov. 19, to make it two in a row for the Army team, made up with players from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



“Whoa, man!” said Robert Pierce, the Army team’s head coach. “We came out of the locker room like it was our game. I knew we had it, and I’m proud of my team.”



Army started the game with a touchdown on their first drive and quickly eclipsed last year’s total score of three points.



“We came out and set the tempo early,” said Chad Peabody, offensive coordinator for the Army. “We got the points on the board, got rid of that zero from last year. I couldn’t be happier for the team and super proud of the now Army win streak.”



Frederick Scott, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, had a monster game for the Army, scoring two touchdowns along with three interceptions on defense.



“We just showed up and played ball,” said Scott. “That’s what we practiced for and that’s what we came here to do.”



Asked if that was his best performance in playing football, Scott said, “No sir, it’s only going to get better and better every year.”



Peabody was not surprised by Scott’s performance.



“He is a veteran of the game,” said Peabody. “He impressed everybody, so we named him one of the captains and, obviously, his performance clearly demonstrated that he deserved that title.”



After the game, Pierce threw more praise for Scott.



“Scott was my MVP this year, and I’m proud of him,” said Pierce. “He’s a returning player on the team and he’s awesome.”



Jamarius Mabry, 504th Military Police Battalion, 42nd Military Police Brigade, scored the third touchdown early in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Army.



Last year’s hero, kicker Michael Urban, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, had a much less stressful game this time. He converted all three of his extra points and added a 30-yard field goal to round out Army’s scoring.



Army led throughout the game against Navy, made up of players from Naval Bases Kitsap, Everett and Whidbey Island. The Navy team mounted a late comeback attempt by scoring two late touchdowns, including on the last play of the game as time expired.



The Army-Navy flag football series started in 2000 to coincide with the Army-Navy college football game, to be played Dec. 10. The Navy leads the flag football series 14-8.

