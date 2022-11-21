Meet a cyber systems operations specialist in the 108th Wing

Roughly 1,200 members of the 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, fill a multitude of missions at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Each Airman is vital in supporting the wing’s mission and everyday functions. The 108th Communications Flight alone is responsible for maintaining the wing’s electronic communications infrastructure. Airman 1st Class David Greene, a cyber systems operations specialist, is one of 1,200 Airmen who make wing’s mission possible.

Greene joined the Air Nation Guard in August 2020 after graduating high school.

“I joined the 108th Wing to pay for my college education and to gain skills and experience in my job that I could use in the future,” said Greene. “Joining the military for me was an easy decision because I grew up with a lot of my family being in the Army National Guard.”

Greene was presented with various choices for a career field and decided on cyber systems operations because of the training and experience he would gain from the position.

“I did not have prior experience with cyber systems, but felt confident that I could utilize the skills both in and outside of the military,” said Greene. “The [technical training] school was about five months and they covered the basic knowledge of what my job would be. They kept the training broad so we could cater our skills to the needs of our home units.”

Greene officially started his position as a cyber systems operations specialist with the 108th Communications Flight in November 2021 and started his fulltime, hands-on training in June 2022.

“I really enjoyed the hands-on training at the wing,” said Greene. “Everyone here was very eager to teach me. I was able to learn at a steady pace because of their guidance and communication.”

Greene works in the communications focal point (CFP) which handles the 108th Wing’s ticketing system for cyber systems-related requests.

“We deal with a lot of customer service in the CFP,” said Greene. “Every day we handle various customer requests and help them with their issues.”

Greene continues to work full time after his hands-on training period, and transitioned into a permanent Active Guard Reserve (AGR) tour in October 2022.

“I am really thankful to have this fulltime position,” said Greene. “I am happy to be with a group of people who share the same mentality. Everyone here is really smart and they understand each other easily.”

In the future, Greene hopes to continue working and gaining all the certifications and trainings offered through his position.

“I could see myself staying in the military for the full 20 years until retirement or at least multiple reenlistments,” said Greene. “I stay busy working here, but eventually I want to earn my degree as well. I think the Guard is a great starting point for anyone, and people should go for it if they are considering joining for themselves.”

