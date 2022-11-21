Navy prepares for Thanksgiving celebration

Photo By Lee Mundy | This year, the Navy has plans to prepare an estimated 77,450 pounds of roast turkey,...... read more read more Photo By Lee Mundy | This year, the Navy has plans to prepare an estimated 77,450 pounds of roast turkey, 19,800 pounds of baked ham, 21,500 pounds of stuffing, 35,800 pounds of mashed potatoes, 16,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 8,800 pounds of green bean casserole, 12,000 pounds of corn, 6,500 pounds of shrimp cocktail, 4,850 pounds of cranberry sauce, 3,600 gallons of gravy, 3,700 gallons of egg nog and 7,850 assorted pies for Sailors to enjoy both ashore and afloat. see less | View Image Page

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and our dedicated culinary specialists (CS) help our Navy family celebrate the holidays no matter where they are around the world.



“CSs are at the heart of Warfighter readiness. Our Navy food service teams take professional pride in their quality service and important contributions to fleet health and mission execution,” said Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Navy Food Service Director Cmdr. Jesse Petty.



This year, the Navy has plans to prepare an estimated 77,450 pounds of roast turkey, 21,500 pounds of stuffing, 35,800 pounds of mashed potatoes, 16,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 8,800 pounds of green bean casserole, 4,850 pounds of cranberry sauce and 3,600 gallons of gravy for the traditional food choices.



Baked ham, shrimp cocktail, corn on the cob, egg nog and an assortment of pies will be on menus as well for Sailors to enjoy both ashore and afloat. They will be stuffed with healthy, nutritious food while staying focused on their mission.



“The Navy’s more than 8,000 CSs, deployed around the globe, prepare on average 80 million wholesome meals per year, ensuring the Navy’s fighting forces operate at peak performance,” said Petty. “CSs are not only serving meals every day, they are involved in planning subsistence load-outs on ships and submarines ensuring endurance levels are optimal, and they also coordinate and execute special events. They are essential no matter where they are, sustaining the Warfighter with the highest levels of culinary expertise!”



CSs receive extensive training in culinary arts, hotel management and other hospitality industry areas. They provide food service, catering and hospitality services for Sailors, senior government executives, and within the White House Mess for the President of the United States.



