USS Gettysburg Crew Awarded for Battlefield Preservation Projects At Their Namesake

Sailors assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) accepted the Kinsley Award during the annual Gettysburg Foundation Gala, Nov. 18. The Gettysburg Foundation recognized the extraordinary contributions by the ship’s crew to the historical preservation of the Gettysburg National Military Park and service to the Gettysburg community over the past two years. Susan Eisenhower was the keynote speaker at the event hosted in the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center.



Since August 2021, more than 125 USS Gettysburg Sailors visited the ship’s namesake for seven community relations events, serving alongside the Gettysburg Foundation and National Park Service on projects contributing to the historical preservation of key sites. During each event, the crew took time to walk through the hallowed ground of the Gettysburg National Military Park and learn the history of the battle that changed the course of the Civil War.



Due to operational commitments aboard the ship, Capt. Megan Thomas, commanding officer of USS Gettysburg, spoke to gala participants via video recording.



“It is truly an honor for the officers and crew of the USS Gettysburg to be named the recipient of the distinguished Kinsley Award,” Thomas said. “The relationship we have continued to build with the Gettysburg Foundation and the National Park Service has deepened our understanding of our namesake ... We are grateful for all of the support you continue to provide to our officers and crew and to generations of Americans to ensure we never forget the sacrifices made here.”



USS Gettysburg is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, and in the final stages of the Cruiser Modification and Service Life Extension Program. The guided-missile cruiser has a crew of 356 Sailors and is expected to return to sea in 2023. Ship’s leadership plans to continue deepening the relationships with her partners at the Gettysburg National Military Park through many more cooperative activities.



“A significant benefit of having USS Gettysburg homeported in Norfolk is the proximity we have to our namesake,” Thomas said. “I look forward to continuing our relationship with the borough, National Park Service, and the Gettysburg Foundation and providing new opportunities for our crew to integrate with history and give back to the community.”

