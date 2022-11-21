NETCOM Soldiers help show students “A Day in the Life”

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Signaleers from U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), supported U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) and United States Army Recruiting Command’s (USAREC’s), “A Day in the Life” recruiting event, Nov. 18 on Chaffee Field.



The first event of its kind here, approximately 50 current high school students had the opportunity to learn about the lives, jobs and experiences of everyday Soldiers.



Through Army service, Soldiers can develop their individual passions and interests and contribute to something greater while improving themselves.



“You can do anything you want to as long as you put your mind to it,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general. “The Army is a great place to give you that foundation.”



With representatives from U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC), 111th Military Intelligence Brigade and 2d Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade, to name a few, the students had a lot of options at their disposal.



“View the Army as an opportunity until you figure out what you want to do with your life,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, USAICoE senior enlisted advisor. “It may be that you decide to stay in the Army and make it a career like we have. It may be that you just decided to come in, learn a skill, save a little bit of money and then go do something else. All I ask for you today is to be open-minded and ask a lot of questions.”



People usually don’t experience an event like this before joining, so it was a priority for USAREC.



“We wanted to help students open their eyes to the opportunity,” said Staff Sgt. Logan Giessuebel, USAREC. “It was important we let them interact with Soldiers actually doing these jobs.”



NETCOM is the Army's single information technology service provider for all network communications. With the changing landscape of technology and cyberwarfare, signal Soldiers are always needed in support of the warfighter.



“There’s not a unit in the Army that doesn’t have a communicator,” said NETCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank.

Students learned about the different signal military occupational specialties, Army life and the opportunities Soldiers can benefit from during, and after, they serve.



“The Army will give you those tools for you to succeed,” said Sgt. Andy Lopez, NETCOM. “During advanced individual training, they teach you how to do your job. Right now, I’m working on my bachelor’s degree. After that, the Army will also pay for me to get my master’s degree.”



Lopez is a 25S Satellite Communication Systems Operator-Maintainer and expressed the importance of a signaleer.



“The Signal Corps is a critical component in every aspect of every mission throughout the military,” Lopez said. “I’ve been able to learn and explore technologies and opportunities most people don’t know exist.”



For Lopez, the experiences and potential of not only the Signal Corps, but also the Army was something he wanted to share with students.



“Giving the future of this nation insight on their importance is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Lopez explained. “I would gladly do it again.”



Lt. Michael Baltz, executive officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, helped organize NETCOM’s portion of the event, and recalled being recruited out of high school.



“I was nervous and excited,” Baltz explained. “I am thankful to those who helped guide me with my decision to join. I don’t know where I’d be without the Army.”



All Soldiers are Soldiers for life, and Baltz jumped at the opportunity to help invest in America’s youth.



“It’s important for me to connect with our community,” Baltz said. “I hope we were at least able to replicate my experience for at least one of these high school seniors today.”

