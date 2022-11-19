In show of interchangeability, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral re-assumed command from Bulgarian Chief of Staff.

USS FORREST SHERMAN AT SEA – U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Scott Sciretta reassumed command of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) from Bulgarian Navy Commander Ivaylo Ivanov on Nov. 19 in Taranto, Italy.

Sciretta elected to transfer command to Ivanov from Nov.12-19 to meet with fellow NATO flag officers at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander symposium held in Naples, Italy. The symposium serves as a forum for flag officers and senior leaders to develop and deepen relationships within the context of regional challenges the Alliance faces in the Mediterranean.

“I have the utmost faith and confidence in my Chief of Staff – and so does MARCOM,” Sciretta said. “Commander Ivanov’s insight, regional expertise, and strong pedigree of commanding at sea allowed me to take advantage of this unique opportunity. The strength of our Alliance is diversity of thought, and symposiums like these are a tried and tested method of promoting the exchange of ideas. The full participation last week of flag officers and other senior leaders across NATO strengthened our Alliance. Commander Ivanov’s capability as a commander enabled my participation.”

Under Ivanov’s command, SNMG2 led the task group in conducting vigilance activities while transiting the Ionian Sea. “We have such a talented staff with redundancies up and down the chain of command,” Ivanov said. “I am happy to have demonstrated that redundancy and thankful for the opportunity to lead this amazingly talented task group at sea.” SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance's solidarity and cohesion afloat. This continuous maritime capability performs a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.

SNMG2 is one of four Standing Naval Forces that operate under NATO Allied Maritime Command, headquartered in Northwood, United Kingdom.

